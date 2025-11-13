PRESS RELEASE



T Wholesale Reduces Quote Times and Boosts Agility with Enxoo

Completion of major BSS transformation enables T Wholesale to simplify global operations



Bonn, Germany / Warsaw, Poland - November 13th, 2025. T Wholesale, the wholesale arm of Deutsche Telekom, has completed a major Business Support System (BSS) transformation in partnership with Enxoo, a leading Salesforce consulting and implementation partner for the communications industry.



Built on Agentforce Communications and powered by Enxoo for Wholesale, the new agentic AI-based platform unifies T Wholesale’s global sales and delivery processes, enabling faster customer response, streamlined operations, and accelerated service launches across its international footprint.



“This transformation is a significant step in our ongoing journey to simplify and digitise our global operations,” said Silke Hoesch, Senior Vice President, Digital, Data & Billing at T Wholesale. “By unifying our BSS, we’re giving teams the agility and transparency needed to deliver exceptional service to customers and partners worldwide.”



The two-year program reimagined T Wholesale’s international lead-to-cash process, from quoting and ordering to delivery and billing, enhancing automation with features like attribute-based pricing, serviceability checks, and instant quote generation.



“This project shows what’s possible when carriers embrace true digital transformation,” said Krzysztof Zych, Chief Executive Officer at Enxoo. “By combining Agentforce Communications with Enxoo for Wholesale, T Wholesale now has the agility to innovate and scale at the speed the market demands.”



The new platform establishes a future-ready foundation aligned with TM Forum and MEF’s LSO Sonata standards, delivering measurable gains in speed, scalability, and customer experience and setting a new benchmark for digital agility in global wholesale operations.



About T Wholesale

As part of Deutsche Telekom AG, T Wholesale offers comprehensive support and customized solutions to over 250 telecommunications providers and resellers in Germany and more than 900 international customers and partners. With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, our extensive network and next generation platforms unlock new opportunities to innovate, streamline processes, and deliver resilient, secure, and sustainable solutions – all while enabling a seamless customer experience.

Through cutting-edge digital solutions and strong partnerships, we ensure our customers are ready for the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow. Over 800 skilled professionals in 56 locations across 15 countries are dedicated to delivering connectivity that makes a difference – for a digital world that is more inclusive, sustainable, and secure – by combining national expertise with global reach to form one trusted partner.

For more information, please visit https://wholesale.telekom.com/

About Enxoo

Enxoo is a Salesforce and MuleSoft consulting partner specialising in the communications and digital infrastructure sectors. The company helps wholesale carriers, enterprise B2B providers, and FTTH operators accelerate digital transformation through Salesforce-powered solutions.

Enxoo’s industry-specific products — including Enxoo for Wholesale, Enxoo Billing, and Enxoo API Hub — enable telecoms to automate, scale, and deliver superior customer experiences. Headquartered in Warsaw and operating across EMEA, Enxoo has delivered digital transformation programs for leading carriers and infrastructure providers worldwide.

Learn more at www.enxoo.com.

