The latest Hiring Trends report from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), produced in partnership with Bullhorn, reveals a steady rise in contract hiring activity, signalling growing demand for flexible talent solutions across the professional staffing sector.







According to the data, contract vacancies rose by 2% between September and October 2025, with a notable 8% year-on-year increase. Contract placements also followed suit, up 1% month-on-month and 13% compared to October 2024, highlighting the continued reliance on contingent workers amid ongoing economic uncertainty.







While the permanent market remains more cautious, there are signs of stabilisation. Permanent vacancies held steady in October following a 26% surge between August and September. Although year-on-year figures show a 16% decline, permanent placements rose by 2% month-on-month and 5% year-on-year, suggesting that recent vacancy growth is beginning to translate into hiring activity.







Samantha Hurley, Managing Director at APSCo UK, commented:







“The uptick in contract hiring reflects the agility that businesses are seeking in today’s market. With ongoing economic uncertainty and evolving workforce expectations, organisations are increasingly turning to flexible staffing models to maintain momentum while managing risk.







“While permanent hiring is still finding its footing, the growth in placements is a promising sign that confidence is gradually returning. It’s clear that professional staffing firms are playing a pivotal role in helping businesses adapt, providing access to skilled talent quickly and efficiently, whether on a contract or permanent basis.”







Andy Ingham, SVP Sales, EMEA & APAC







"October showed steady progress in both contract and permanent hiring. Contract jobs and placements saw modest month-over-month growth, a positive sign as we move into November. The permanent market remains stable, with recruiters showing improved efficiency, possibly an early sign of AI helping teams deliver more effectively. Overall, a solid month that points to quiet but steady momentum in the market.”















Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705



About APSCo



The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) is the trade association for the professional recruitment market. APSCo Global comprises APSCo South East Asia, APSCo Australia, APSCo Deutschland and APSCo United Kingdom as well as APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the RPO and MSP sectors.



Find out more: www.apscouk.org