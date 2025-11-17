Companies that prioritise creativity are more successful, finds new research from Aalto University School of Business.



The two-year Creative Leap project found that companies with above-average individual creativity and an organisational culture that supports creativity were more likely to perform better financially than the industry average.



The project involved researchers from Aalto University School of Business and School of Arts, Design, and Architecture and corporate partners such as the Finnish Post Office, Health food company Raisio Group and Global chemical company Kemira.



It revealed that creativity can be measured concretely and that it has a direct link to business performance indicators. Companies have enormous creative potential, but much of it remains untapped.



Creativity often arises in surprisingly mundane encounters—at the coffee table, during lunch, or between meetings—rather than in formal brainstorming sessions where ideas are expected to emerge.



"It is precisely in these informal encounters that the 'magic' happens, creating an environment conducive to creativity. It is fuelled by spontaneous encounters in the hallways, a sense of humour, and a shared understanding that uncertainty is part of the process and failure is allowed. It's about the little things that disrupt the established rhythm of work – that's when creative ideas are more likely to emerge and flourish," says Ana Paula Lafaire, Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Management Studies at Aalto School of Business.



The research also shows that companies with above-average individual creativity and creativity-supporting organisational cultures are more likely to perform financially above their industry average, while those scoring lower in both tend to underperform.



A decisive factor in achieving an organisational culture that supports creativity is leadership culture—it reduces the risk of underperformance. High creative potential among employees can partially compensate for weaker leadership and increase the likelihood of exceeding the industry average.



"Leadership is the strongest factor in strengthening creativity. If leadership is strong but the atmosphere supporting creativity is weak, the company will perform less well financially – good leadership alone is not enough," says Associate Professor Eeva Vilkkumaa at Aalto University School of Business.



The Creative Leap research project was led by Tuomas Auvinen, Dean of the School of Arts, Design and Architecture. The work packages are led by Astrid Huopalainen, Assistant Professor of Leadership for Creativity and Matti Rossi, Professor of Information Systems at the School of Business.



“Creativity keeps companies relevant, aligned with the times, and adaptable to change. The world around us is constantly changing and through creative thinking, companies can stay a step ahead of change while interpreting the megatrends and subtle signals shaping our environment. In the future, creativity will play a primary role in business.” Janni Vepsäläinen, Creative Director IITTALA, Fiskars Group.







