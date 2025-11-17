the cruise specialist ranked first for the best employer in the East of England and first for the best employer in the hospitality and leisure sector

Colchester, Essex: ROL Cruise is proud to announce that it has been officially recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2025, earning second place on the prestigious Top 100 list revealed by Best Companies.



Alongside this, the cruise specialist ranked first for the best employer in the East of England and first for the best employer in the hospitality and leisure sector.



The Best Companies to Work For list celebrates the very best in workplace engagement – an accolade like no other, awarded only to organisations that truly value and invest in their people. To earn a place is to be recognised for a genuine commitment to employees and demonstrate that workplace engagement is seen as a vital part of organisational success.



This latest achievement reflects ROL Cruise’s unwavering dedication to creating an exceptional workplace built on trust, collaboration and shared ownership. The recognition follows a year of growth and celebration for the Essex-based business, which marked its 30th anniversary and its first full year as an Employee-Owned Trust.



CEO Rosie Cairns said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2025. This award means so much because it’s based on direct feedback from our co-owners. It’s a true reflection of the passion, teamwork and pride that define ROL Cruise. As an employee-owned business, our people are at the heart of everything we do – and this achievement belongs to them.”



The accolade comes after ROL Cruise was awarded 3-star “World Class” accreditation earlier this year – the highest standard of employee engagement granted by Best Companies.



With over three decades of expertise as the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, ROL Cruise continues to combine world-class customer service with people-first culture that sets it apart.



For more information about ROL Cruise, visit www.rolcruise.co.uk or call 0808 239 7126.





About ROL Cruise:

- Founded in 1995, ROL Cruise is the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025.

- ROL Cruise became an Employee-Owned Trust in 2024 and is built of 143 dedicated co-owners based in Colchester, Essex.

- Cruise Miles® is ROL Cruise’s official rewards programme, helping 400,000 members make financial savings on bookings.



