VAX launches its new, multi-functional VAX LiftOut range of corded upright vacuums which are designed to deep clean the whole home from top to bottom. With consistent cleaning performance and convenient, easy to use features, VAX LiftOut vacuums elevate the cleaning experience by adapting to all surfaces and furnishings in the home.



The perfect match for busier homes with pets, the VAX LiftOut is the floorcare specialist’s most powerful and versatile upright vacuum to-date, thanks to its lift out canister which converts easily from upright to handheld mode, ready to use with a variety of cleaning tools. The extensive cleaning reach plus larger 2L capacity bin completes its ability to provide a whole home clean with less plugging and unplugging, and fewer trips to the bin to empty.



VAX LiftOut Product Manager, Harriet Carter-Harper says: “The new VAX LiftOut is our best-ever corded upright vacuum range which combines the powerful cleaning performance of an upright vacuum with portable convenience, reaching further and higher to clean every inch of the home and car. From floors and stairs to skirting boards and ceiling corners, no dust trap is safe! We’re confident that the new design meets the cleaning needs of a wide variety of home settings.”



A LiftOut for every home

The VAX LiftOut range comprises six models, enabling homeowners to choose the vacuum that best suits their home, lifestyle, and budget. VAX LiftOut and VAX LiftOut Pet provide effective whole home cleaning with a 12.5m reach, while those with larger homes may elevate their clean with VAX LiftOut Reach vacuums, comprising all the convenient features of the standard LiftOut models plus an extended reach of up to 14.5m.



Upgrade to the best-in-range LiftOut Multi vacuums for even more versatility, with the active floorhead function which makes cleaning hard to reach areas a breeze. Simply attach the floorhead to the end of the pole and handle for deep cleaning under furniture, beds and more.



Features of the VAX LiftOut range include:



2-in-1 Versatility

Use in upright mode for a powerful clean across floor surfaces or convert to LiftOut mode by removing the canister at the tap of a pedal, when greater flexibility is required.



Performance Control

VAX LiftOut vacuums allow you to vary suction power and turn on or off the brushroll, enabling you to react to surface and debris types for the optimum clean.



Long Reach

Dependent upon the model, VAX LiftOut has a cleaning reach from 12.5m up to 14.5m, enabling you to clean around your home without unnecessary plugging and unplugging.



All-Surface Brushroll

A combination of agitative bristles and silicone flaps make the all-surface brushroll tough on dirt but kind to floor surfaces, whether they are carpeted or hard floors.



HairWrap Resist

HairWrap Resist technology is incorporated into the all-surface brushroll to stop long, short and pet hair from wrapping around it.



Active Floorhead

Available with VAX LiftOut Multi vacuums, activate the floorhead when connected to the pole and handle in handheld mode to deep clean whilst reaching under furniture, or into spaces where an upright would struggle to fit.



Hygienic Cleaning

Two-stage filtration captures and traps 99.9% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns to expel clean air[1] . The charcoal filter also helps to neutralise bad odours as you clean.



Easy to Manoeuvre

VAX LiftOut vacuums are designed to be lightweight in use, navigating smoothly around furniture, as well as being easy to carry up and down the stairs.



Easy to Empty

With the largest bin capacity of all VAX upright vacuums, the 2L bin means fewer trips to empty. It is also easy to hygienically empty, by ejecting dirt with the touch of a button.



Easy to Clean

To keep your vacuum performing at its best, the filter is removable and washable, whilst the brushbar can be removed to clean without the use of tools.



Much-Loved Extras

Integrated LEDs illuminate dust for a thorough clean. A protective bumper also wraps around the floorhead to enable you to clean without scratching your furniture or skirting.



Standard Tools

All VAX LiftOut vacuums include a Crevice Tool and Stair Tool, plus a Hose Clip that keeps the hose conveniently out of your way when used in upright mode. Two tools can also be stored onboard, so you can always have the right one for the job to hand.



Pet Hair Tools

Selected VAX LiftOut models come with additional tools which are designed to make cleaning up after pets effortless:



- The Pet Hair Remover Tool is tough on pet hair but kind to upholstered surfaces. Specially designed hair nibs lift hair into the VAX LiftOut’s air path, for an easy clean up.



- The Turbine Pet Tool deep cleans tougher dirt and pet hair from compact spaces such as sofas, pet beds and in the car. With anti-stall technology for constant, powerful cleaning, it has an air driven brushbar to effortlessly lift pet hairs from your surfaces.



Guarantee - 5 year guarantee[2]



Need even more from your vacuum?

Purchase a VAX LiftOut direct from VAX and receive a free VAX LiftOut Home & Car Kit containing extra tools perfect for cleaning around the home and in the car. It includes a Fine Dusting Brush with soft bristles ideal for car cleaning, a Deep Debris Tool to loosen and clean up ground-in dirt, a Flexi Crevice Tool which extends and bends for awkward gaps, and an additional filter to help keep your vacuum performing at optimum levels.



Where to buy

Available direct from www.vax.co.uk with free delivery and a free VAX LiftOut Home & Car Kit worth £40, choose from six models which suit the differing needs of individual homes:



• VAX LiftOut with 12.5m cleaning reach, Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Hose Clip. RRP £219.99



• VAX LiftOut Pet with 12.5m cleaning reach, Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Hose Clip, and Pet Hair Remover Tool. RRP: £229.99



For larger homes with pets:



• VAX LiftOut Reach Pet with 14.5m cleaning reach, Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Hose Clip, and Turbine Pet Tool. RRP: £239.99



• VAX LiftOut Reach Pet-Design with 14.5m cleaning reach, Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Hose Clip, Turbine Pet Tool, and Pet Hair Remover Tool. RRP: £249.99



• VAX LiftOut Multi Pet with 14.5m cleaning reach, Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Hose Clip, Turbine Pet Tool and active floorhead functionality. RRP: £259.99



• VAX LiftOut Multi Pet-Design with 14.5m cleaning reach, Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Hose Clip, Turbine Pet Tool, Pet Hair Remover Tool and active floorhead functionality. RRP: £269.99



-Ends-



Refs:

[1] Tested according to EN60312-1:2017 Clause 5.11. Email claimsinfo@vax.co.uk for more information.

[2] 5 year product guarantee when registered.



Notes to Editors



See pdf attachement for the VAX LiftOut Technical Specifications side-by-side comparison.



About VAX UK – over 45 years of innovation

Established in 1977, VAX is one of the UK’s leading floorcare specialists. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our range of products includes vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, spot cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning solutions to meet the needs of the modern family home. As experts in floorcare for over 45 years, our products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.



For sample requests, images and press enquiries, staff and freelance journalists can contact: Michelle Redmond / michelle@minxpr.com / 07734 681796