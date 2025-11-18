Genaura, a pioneering new skincare brand built on patented age-proofing technology, has launched exclusively at London’s world-renowned luxury pharmacy, John Bell & Croyden.

Blending scientific innovation with a focus on emotional wellbeing, Genaura offers a modern approach to age-proofing skincare — one that goes beyond surface transformation to inspire confidence, balance and radiance from within.

“At John Bell & Croyden, we look for brands that combine innovation with credibility,” said Alexander Jonston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden. “Genaura brings something genuinely new to the market — intelligent skincare built on solid scientific research, but also simple and effective for everyday use.”

A New Chapter in Science-Led Skincare

As consumers increasingly seek authenticity, transparency and proven results, Genaura is meeting the moment with formulations grounded in clinical research and botanical integrity.

At the heart of the brand’s innovation lies Levagen®+, a patented active ingredient developed by Gencor Pacific, a global leader in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical technology. Levagen®+ is a next-generation form of Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) — a fatty acid amide naturally produced by the body that supports skin barrier function, reduces sensitivity and protects against moisture loss.

When combined with a 10% vitamin complex, superfood concentrates, and synergistic botanical actives, Levagen®+ creates a powerful formulation that hydrates, brightens and helps the skin function more intelligently. Every ingredient is carefully cultivated and tested under GLP-certified clinical conditions to ensure purity and efficacy.

Smart Face Serum: The Hero Launch

Leading the range is Genaura’s Smart Face Serum, a precision formulation designed to transform daily skincare routines into rituals of renewal.

With just one pump, morning and night, the serum works to:

• Brighten and rejuvenate the complexion

• Minimise pores and even out skin tone

• Support skin cell regeneration

• Strengthen the skin’s natural barrier for lasting hydration

• Leave skin visibly smoother, firmer and more radiant

Created for women aged 35–54, the Smart Face Serum reflects Genaura’s philosophy of science over celebrity, offering results that are both clinically validated and emotionally resonant.

“At Genaura, we’re cutting through the noise of the skincare industry,” said Nicola Young, Chief Marketing Officer from Genaura “Our products are about more than appearance — they’re about how great skin makes a woman feel. We’re thrilled to partner exclusively with John Bell & Croyden, a retailer that shares our values of excellence, trust and innovation.”

Since 1798, John Bell & Croyden has been synonymous with innovation, discovery and expert healthcare. Located in the heart of London’s Harley Street medical district, the luxury pharmacy has introduced countless exclusive and cult beauty brands to the UK market, earning its reputation as a destination for discerning customers and beauty insiders alike.

The partnership continues John Bell & Croyden’s longstanding commitment to bringing the most advanced and effective beauty and wellbeing solutions to the UK market.



About JB&C



Established in 1798 and pharmacists to Her Majesty The Queen for over 60 years, John Bell & Croyden’s Wigmore Street store has introduced hundreds of globally sourced wellbeing and beauty products to the UK market over the last 220 years. Passionate about putting healthcare and wellbeing first and with over 12,000 products and accompanying advice services, the beautifully designed destination store offers world class holistic services as well as a curated selection, all handpicked from the best products across health and beauty worldwide.