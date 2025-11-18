London, UK — Nancy Spains, the beloved Irish pub group where Ireland meets the UK, is inviting its community of regulars, fans and hospitality investors to become co-owners in its next exciting chapter. Using the CrowdCube platform, the Group is launching an equity crowdfunding campaign that goes live today 18th November 2025.

Founded by Kerry-born brothers Peter and Nicholas O’Halloran, Nancy Spains burst onto the scene in early 2024 with the opening of its flagship Shoreditch venue. Sites in Monument and Manchester followed soon after, with each location buzzing with live music, warm welcomes and the unmistakable charm of Irish hospitality. The trio of pubs has quickly become synonymous with unforgettable nights and community spirit.

Peter O’Halloran, CEO, comments: “Whether you’re a bar regular or business backer with an eye for hospitality, this is your chance to be part of something bold. We’re not just building pubs—we’re building a community-owned brand that celebrates Irish culture, local connection, and great nights out. Our venues come alive with our audience. We must be doing something right!”

Chairman Rob Wirszycz explained: “Nancy Spains is more than a pub—it’s a scalable hospitality brand with strong traction, loyal footfall, and a clear identity. The O’Halloran brothers are serious about growth, and with the right team in place, they’re building something that’s both soulful and sustainable.”

Nicholas O’Halloran, COO, concludes: “At Nancy Spains, the craic is always mighty—and now, it’s yours to own.”

What backers will be investing in…

• A proven and growing Irish bar group with three successful city locations

• A bold expansion strategy with new venues planned across the UK

• A serious hospitality business backed by a reputable CFO and experienced Chairman

• A leadership team full of entrepreneurial energy and long-term vision

• A brand bucking the trend



Invest from £16

Whether you're in it for the love or the legacy, every investment helps Nancy Spains grow while staying true to its roots. Visit https://bit.ly/NancySpainsCrowdCubeFund to register your interest and to explore the perks.



-Ends-



Notes to Editor

Peter O’Halloran, CEO, Nick O’Halloran, COO, Rob Wirszycz, Chairman are all available for comment/interview.

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/j6z2tpseh5kwljf74ga5j/AE_mGke... Please credit Olivia Dale Studios.

Instagram @NancySpains www.nancyspains.co.uk

The Concept: Nancy Spains takes a no-frills approach to hospitality, just great live music, pints of Murphy’s, and unforgettable nights out. Often making headlines as the Irish pub that proudly doesn’t serve Guinness, Nancy Spains has built a loyal following through its unapologetic allegiance to Murphy’s Irish Stout. This bold stance has only added to the brand’s charm, setting it apart in a sea of pubs. Each venue is open daily and comes alive with a packed schedule of live performances, showcasing some of the most talented musicians from across the UK and Ireland. The demographic for the bars is 25 to 40-year-old working professionals.

Nancy Spains’ Story: Nancy Spains’ journey began in the rolling hills of County Kerry, Ireland, in 1857, just after the Great Famine. Born into a rural farming family, young Nancy dreamed of a life beyond the village and in her mid-teens, she left her homeland in search of a better future. Starting as a maid and factory worker, Nancy’s unwavering work ethic, charm, and dedication soon led her to the vibrant world of hospitality. She became a barmaid in a local pub, where her natural ability to connect with people and her passion for Irish culture shone brightly. Nancy broke barriers to become the first Irish woman landlady in London, establishing a pub that would become a cornerstone for the Irish community. Under Nancy’s leadership, the pub blossomed into more than just a place to enjoy a pint, it became a sanctuary where Irish traditions thrived amidst the urban landscape. Traditional music, dance, and storytelling nights brought together generations of Irish expatriates, fostering a sense of home and belonging far from Ireland.

Peter O’Halloran – CEO & Co-Founder

Peter co-founded Nancy Spains to bring authentic Irish hospitality to London’s pub scene. With a background in Law and Accountancy and deep family roots in business, he blends commercial strategy with a passion for people and culture. As CEO, Peter leads growth and brand development, building a scalable pub group that feels like family—from Shoreditch to Manchester and beyond.

Nick O’Halloran – COO & Co-Founder

Nick, a qualified Project Manager, is the operational heartbeat of Nancy Spains, ensuring every venue delivers the signature Irish experience—live music, warm welcomes, and great craic. With hospitality in his blood, he’s driven the group’s multi-site success by focusing on consistency, culture, and customer connection. As COO, Nick is scaling the brand while keeping its soul.

Both brothers grew up in their family’s hospitality business in Kerry, where they developed a deep appreciation for the energy, people, and culture that make a great pub truly special.

Rob Wirszycz, Chairman, is a veteran chair and advisor to high growth businesses in both the consumer and B2B sectors with over 40 years’ experience growing, funding, listing and selling great businesses. He brings experience and growth expertise to the Nancy Spains story.

Thomas Addy, CFO, joined Nancy Spains in April 2025 to lead the company’s financial strategy, growth, and performance. With over 15 years in senior finance roles, he has helped scale high-growth ventures internationally, raising more than £30M from venture investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Before joining Nancy Spains, Thomas worked as a Fractional CFO across technology and consumer sectors, building scalable financial frameworks and driving strategic expansion.



For further information and images, please contact Kathryn Allison, kathryn@iprcommunications.co.uk, M: 0776 4585017