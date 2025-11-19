- 43% of workers in the capital considering on-site childcare provision when evaluating job opportunities as nursery fees increase.

- Access to meal vouchers influencing career moves of 64% of London’s workers as the cost-of-living continues to put pressure on households.



London workers are increasingly trading pay rises for practical perks like childcare support and meal vouchers as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. That’s according to new data from international recruitment firm Robert Half reveals.



The firm’s latest Salary Guide - which explores evolving pay expectations, and the importance of emerging perks and benefits - reveals that family-friendly packages are becoming a critical factor for London workers. 43% of professionals say access to on-site childcare provisions would influence their decision to stay with an employer or accept a new job.



These findings highlight the increasing demand for employers to provide practical solutions that help employees balance work and family responsibilities, particularly in London where childcare costs are among the highest in the country. With the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) revealing a 15% average increase in nursery fees earlier this year, workers are putting more pressure on employers to help them balance the costs.



Meal vouchers becoming a powerful incentive for London workers



With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to squeeze household budgets, 64% of professionals in the capital also indicated that access to meal vouchers would influence their decision to move jobs. This benefit is particularly appealing in London where food prices and lunch costs remain among the highest in the UK. For many employees, meal vouchers represent more than a perk, they provide tangible financial relief and help maintain a healthy work-life balance by reducing everyday expenses.



As employers look for ways to support staff and attract new talent, offering meal vouchers can be a cost-effective solution that delivers immediate value to staff. Combined with other practical benefits such as childcare support, these initiatives demonstrate a commitment to employee wellbeing and can significantly strengthen attraction strategies.



Phil Boden, Market Director at Robert Half, commented:



“Our latest data shows a clear shift in what London professionals value most from their employers. With rising costs continuing to impact households, employees are looking beyond traditional pay rises for benefits that deliver real, everyday support. Meal vouchers, for example, are no longer seen as a nice-to-have, they’re becoming a deciding factor for nearly two-thirds of workers in the capital. This reflects a growing need for practical solutions that help ease financial pressures and improve quality of life.



“At the same time, childcare support remains a priority, particularly as nursery fees rise. For working parents, access to on-site childcare can make the difference between staying in a role or seeking new opportunities. These findings underline a broader trend: perks that were once considered optional are now essential for attracting and retaining talent.

“Employers who invest in these benefits demonstrate a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing. In a competitive market, this approach doesn’t just help businesses stand out, it builds loyalty, engagement, and resilience across the workforce.”



