Smart tech company, Tewke, has today announced TewkeAI, their first foray into voice-controlled home assistance. Tewke was invited by Google to present this week at Slush in Helsinki as the accelerator program they were part of comes to a close.



Tewke has been part of the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI For Energy, since September 2025, being advised by Google’s experts in AI to bring the next stage in Tewke’s vision of making smart simple to every home.



TewkeAI is a new ‘view’ within their flagship home automation device, Tap, coming in the first half of 2026. Tap’s beautiful and easy to install drop-in replacement for existing light switches, enables people to very easily have a home automation system without the need to rewire. Existing features include real-time energy information and home health reports. Thanks to TewkeAI, Tap will now enable everyone in the house to ask anything and receive an on screen text response.



TewkeAI is powered by Google Gemini and provides an elegant and intuitive interface that everyone in the home can interact with to assist in their everyday tasks. Request a weather update, read the headlines or get the answer to a nagging question, all on the vibrant OLED display. The user interface for TewkeAI has been designed to continue the premium design approach that users have come to expect from Tewke devices. This follows on from the initial preview launch of Tap, and it being awarded the Red Dot for design in 2024.



As with everything Tewke does, privacy is front and centre, so with its new AI chat bot. instead of having a microphone that is always listening for a command word, the microphone only listens for speech when the user swipes to the TewkeAI view and holds the onscreen button. Having a voice chatbot on Tap helps democratise the accessibility of home assistants to all users within the household, rather than having to interface via a mobile app, whilst simultaneously providing more peace of mind than ‘always listening’ home speakers.



Rowan Dixon, Tewke’s Co-founder and COO, said: “As Tap is a device created for everyone in the home, we have designed our first version of TewkeAI to be as intuitive to use as possible. We are incredibly proud to be announcing this ahead of its 2026 release as guests of Google, here at Slush.”



Piers Daniell, Tewke’s Founder and CEO said “Tap is making a real difference to how people live within their homes, from changing the way people interact with lighting, to saving energy in houses across the UK. TewkeAI is the next step in us bringing the future of home automation and energy saving to homes, to enable our vision of creating the future of a smart grid”.



The Tewke Tap was recently seen on British national TV as part of the largest ever construction project shown on the hit TV show, Grand Designs. Within the property, Tap is used to control all the home’s lighting whilst monitoring the property’s home health via its inbuilt air quality sensors and helps save energy via Tewke Tap’s energy ‘view’.



The first generation of TewkeAI is set to be available on customers’ devices in 2026 via Tewke’s weekly OTA software updates. Tewke are constantly innovating to create a smarter future and continuously working to bring even more advanced AI enabled automations to homes utilising their own inhouse AI system.

About Tewke



Tewke is a climate technology startup, developing technology to enable a true smart grid, enabling optimised energy generation and consumption. Tewke’s first step on this journey is to control consumption, by developing the future of domestic energy optimisation and home automation devices. Headquartered in London, Tewke is developing technologies that can save energy in any home, whilst elevating the home living experience by making true home automation accessible. Tewke is a B Corp organisation and part of Google’s AI Energy Acceleration program, developing technology to help improve homes while reducing energy consumption.



Tewke is led by serial entrepreneur, Piers Daniell, who previously founded Fluidata (now FluidOne) in his bedroom in 2006 before growing it to over 150 employees and exiting in 2019. Sir James Wates is Chairman of Tewke, former Chairman of the Wates Group, one of the largest family-owned construction, development and property services company in the UK.



For more information on Tewke, please visit: www.tewke.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn.



