- 39% of Irish businesses planning to increase permanent jobs in the next year for highly skilled professionals

- Contract roles set to grow, with 31% hiring, while 34% of firms are planning to recruit for project-based roles

- AI skills demands remain high across core sectors including finance and accounting, IT and technology, and business administration







Pockets of optimism remain in the Irish recruitment market as demand for skilled professionals grows across finance and accounting, IT and technology, and business administration. That’s according to new data from international recruitment firm Robert Half.







The firm’s 2026 Ireland Salary Guide, which explores evolving pay expectations and the importance of emerging perks and benefits, revealed that 39% of employers in Ireland plan to expand permanent roles for white collar workers in the coming year, up from 27% the same time last year. Contract positions are also on the rise, with 31% of businesses planning to boost temporary hiring, while project-based roles are expected to grow for 34% of businesses, up from 23%.







This hiring resilience is underpinned by demand for experts across highly-skilled professional markets. According to the data, 43% of finance and accounting employers intend to increase permanent headcount, compared to 31% last year. Technology and IT hiring managers are close behind, with 39% planning to expand permanent resources, up from 28%. Administrative and business support functions are also seeing renewed focus, with 35% of employers recruiting for these roles, up from 21% previously.







AI underpinning Irish skills demands







The report also shines a spotlight on the accelerating demand for AI skills, coinciding with findings from the Government’s Expert Group on Future Skills Needs (EGFSN), which revealed that AI-related jobs in Ireland have doubled since 2023.







According to Robert Half’s data, in the technology and IT arena, 76% of employers are encouraging staff to leverage generative AI to automate routine tasks. In finance and accounting, 73% now promote AI adoption to their workers, with 38% offering internal training programmes. Administrative and business support teams are also being urged to embrace AI, with 70% of employers prioritising this shift and 39% investing in training to future-proof their workforce.







Luke Edmunds, Branch Director at Robert Half, commented:







“Ireland could be described as an economic outlier and this latest data reinforces that. Despite global uncertainty, Irish businesses continue to demonstrate resilience and forward-thinking ambition. The fact that nearly four in ten employers plan to increase permanent headcount for highly skilled professionals, and that demand for contract and project-based roles is also rising, speaks to a market that is not just weathering challenges but actively preparing for growth. Coupled with the surge in AI skills adoption, Ireland is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and workforce transformation.”







