London, UK – 30 October 2025 – What happens when a teenager secretly blows his grandfather’s money day-trading in the forex markets?



For most, it would be the end of their financial dreams. For Dr Qasim Mohammedbhai, it became the catalyst for a remarkable journey from reckless speculator to disciplined investor – and the inspiration behind his groundbreaking new book, From Speculator to Investor: Mastering the Shift from Short-Term Bets to Long-Term Gains.



Dr Mohammedbhai shared this transformative journey with faculty members and students at King’s College London on 30 October, delivering an inspiring talk that challenged conventional wisdom about who can succeed in investing and what it truly takes to build lasting wealth.



The Wake-Up Call That Changed Everything

“I was a cocksure teenager who thought I had ‘the edge’,” Dr Mohammedbhai reveals. “I opened a trading account under my dad’s name – without telling him, of course – and within months, I’d blown it all. That Lamborghini I’d been dreaming about? It would have to wait.”



But rather than walking away defeated, Dr Mohammedbhai did something different. He became obsessively curious. He devoured books by Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, and Benjamin Graham. He read thousands of articles, attended courses, and found a mentor. Most importantly, he learned to distinguish between speculation – gambling on price movements with hope and emotion – and true investing, built on discipline, analysis, and patience.



“The stress of day-trading was destroying my wellbeing,” he explains. “I was checking charts constantly throughout the day. Even if I hadn’t lost money, that style wasn’t sustainable for me. I had to find a different way.”



Bridging the Gap Between Confusion and Clarity

Today, Dr Mohammedbhai wears two professional hats: he’s a practising dentist in London and a real estate investment trust manager. But his passion lies in democratising financial knowledge and empowering everyday people to take control of their financial futures.



“I truly believe that getting your money to work for you should be – and can be – everyone’s goal,” he states. “The reason for writing this book was to help transform the working class into the investing class.”



The book emerged from a frustration Dr Mohammedbhai experienced repeatedly when mentoring aspiring investors. “When trying to advise people on how they could learn, the books on the market were either too simple or too complex,” he explains. “That inspired me to write a book that would have been invaluable to the younger version of myself looking to invest.”



From Speculator to Investor fills that crucial gap, offering comprehensive yet accessible guidance that demystifies everything from reading financial statements to understanding market cycles, from dividend investing to risk management.



Why Traditional Financial Advice Falls Short

During his King’s College talk, Dr Mohammedbhai pulled no punches about the financial services industry. He shared a striking statistic from a 2020 Fidelity study that compared investment performance across different demographics. The finding? The best performing investors were deceased.



“Why? Because they couldn’t touch their accounts and use their emotions to make rash decisions,” he notes wryly. “So here we are paying money managers bucket loads in commission to carry out numerous transactions, when the most successful investors are people who can’t touch their account.”



This insight cuts to the heart of Dr Mohammedbhai’s philosophy: investing success isn’t about having the fanciest strategies or the most insider knowledge. It’s about discipline, patience, and having a robust decision-making process that removes emotion from the equation.



“I manage my emotions by being as calculated and regimented with my decision-making process as possible,” he reveals. “That way I’m able to ‘trust in the process’ and not rely on my emotions to drive my investment decisions.”



From Stress to Success: A More Sustainable Approach

One of the most powerful aspects of Dr Mohammedbhai’s journey is his candour about the mental health implications of different investing styles.

“When I used to day trade, I was incredibly stressed. Making multiple buy and sell decisions in a day was not good for me mentally,” he shares. “Making longer-term investments means I don’t have to be constantly making decisions in a short timeframe. Having more time means I can make decisions that are backed by a robust decision-making process. This gives me peace of mind and security.”



This philosophy permeates From Speculator to Investor, which emphasises finding an investment style that matches not just your financial goals, but your personality and life circumstances. As one early reviewer noted: “Your ability to explain complex topics and make them accessible is a breath of fresh air. Despite how much I think I know, I’ve learnt essential new knowledge.”

What Readers Will Discover



From Speculator to Investor is structured in four comprehensive parts that take readers from fundamental concepts to sophisticated strategies:



Part 1: Investment Securities – Understanding equities, bonds, ETFs, and other financial instruments



Part 2: Company Logistics – Learning to analyse financial statements, evaluate management, and assess business fundamentals



Part 3: Macroeconomics – Grasping interest rates, inflation, market cycles, and economic forces



Part 4: Investing Stratagem – Developing your personal investment approach, from value investing to dividend strategies



Throughout, Dr Mohammedbhai employs clear analogies, real-world examples, and practical case studies. Every chapter has been tested by non-finance readers to ensure accessibility without sacrificing depth.



A Mission to Empower

Dr Mohammedbhai’s mission extends far beyond teaching technical skills. At its core, From Speculator to Investor is about empowerment and freedom.



“Robert Kiyosaki puts it excellently in Rich Dad Poor Dad: ‘Schools teach you how to work for money, but they don’t teach you how to make money work for you,’“ Dr Mohammedbhai notes. “My reason for being an investor is to make my money work hard for me, so I don’t have to work hard for it. Less time working is more time living.” He pauses, then adds a sobering observation: “As one palliative care nurse noted, one of the biggest regrets of the dying was ‘I wish I hadn’t worked so hard.’“



This philosophy drives everything in the book. It’s not about getting rich quick or beating the market. It’s about creating a sustainable financial strategy that gives you control, confidence, and ultimately, freedom to live life on your terms.



For Beginners and Experienced Investors Alike

While the book targets complete beginners, experienced investors have found tremendous value as well. Dr James Martin, CEO and founder of Dentists Who Invest, praised it: “Qasim demonstrates a huge breadth of knowledge when it comes to investing. This book bridges the gap between day-to-day life and the world of finance. Accessible yet also containing depth in key areas, there is something in here for beginners and experts alike.”



Dr Hussayn Salem, founder of BUSA Group and a veteran of investing, property, and start-ups for over 15 years, shared: “I honestly believe this is a fantastic book and should be essential reading for young aspiring investors. The earlier the youth start reading this, the more chance they will achieve financial success.”



The Journey Begins Now

From Speculator to Investor isn’t just another investing book – it’s an invitation to transform your relationship with money, to take control of your financial destiny, and to build the life you’ve always dreamed of living.



“Even after reading this book you may decide that investing isn’t for you and you wish to give your money to a finance manager,” Dr Mohammedbhai acknowledges. “Guess what, that’s great! At least now you’ll be making an informed decision. More than that, you’ll understand what someone else is doing with your money and your future.”

But for those ready to embark on their own investing journey, the book provides everything needed to begin: the knowledge, the tools, the confidence, and the roadmap.



As Dr Mohammedbhai told his King’s College audience: “This is not a secret recipe to get rich; it is the start of your journey. It will give you the tools and direction to take you further into whatever style of investing suits your personality and stage in life.”



Your future self is waiting. The question is: are you ready to begin?





About the Author

Qasim is a real estate investment trust manager and dentist, whose passion in life is finance and economics. He got into the market at a young age, starting his trading journey on the foreign exchange market. After falling in love with investing, he went on to attend courses and obsessively read books, articles and shareholder letters. His investing style is influenced by the works of some of the great value investors to which he has referred throughout the book. He has loved teaching since his first ever job as a chemistry tutor, and after witnessing the impact that investing made on his life, he wanted to help others take control of their financial future. When teaching investing, he found that the books he would recommend were either too complex or too simple. From Speculator to Investor is an effort to bridge that gap.





About the Book

From Speculator to Investor: Mastering the Shift from Short-Term Bets to Long-Term Gains

By Dr Qasim Mohammedbhai

Published by Arena Books

Release Date: 5 December 2024

Paperback: 978-1-914390-38-8|£18.99

Ebook: 978-1-914390-39-5

228 pages





