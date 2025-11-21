As workplaces across the UK grapple with burnout, culture clashes, and a rising demand for more human-centred leadership, British cultural anthropologist and leadership strategist Heather Connery unveils a bold new perspective on what it really takes to lead today.

Her debut book, Deciphering Leadership: The Emerging Leaders’ Guide to Navigating Power + Politics, Gaining Influence and Achieving Success, blends anthropology, psychology, and candid real-world insight to expose the unspoken side of leadership rarely taught in textbooks — or seen in LinkedIn highlight reels.



Drawing from nearly 40 in-depth interviews with leaders across industries, as well as two decades of coaching and culture work, Connery breaks down the hidden forces that shape modern workplaces: power, politics, identity, culture, and the pressure to perform. She introduces a signature methodology, Workthenticity®, a practical approach designed to help emerging leaders gain influence without sacrificing who they are.



“Traditional leadership models aren’t built for the world we’re working in today,” Connery says "My goal is to decode the unwritten rules so leaders can navigate complexity with clarity, confidence and workthenticity.”



Launching 25 November 2025, Deciphering Leadership offers a compelling, multidisciplinary guide for anyone stepping into leadership amid unprecedented uncertainty — and speaks directly to a generation rejecting outdated norms in favour of integrity, humanity, and purpose.



Early readers can join the priority list for exclusive bonuses, including up to 50% off and strategy support with the author.



