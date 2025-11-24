Price shocks in the food sector arise from global and domestic economic pressures, supply chain disruptions, and policy changes

Different economic shocks, whether through pandemics, wars, or financial crises, have different influences on how we eat and buy food, finds new research from Corvinus University of Budapest.



The researchers analysed 112 research papers across almost 70 countries to explore the impact of economic shocks (disease-related, financial, geopolitical and price) on food consumption behaviour. They found common features - panic buying, cheaper substitutes, and preference for local sources and online purchasing – but exact response patterns varied:



Disease-related shocks (e.g., COVID-19 pandemic) initially trigger emotional reactions such as stockpiling, followed by sustainable adaptations such as increased online shopping and more careful use of food resources.



Financial crises (e.g., recessions) cause slower, more persistent changes. Households switch to cheaper brands and compromise on the quality of food.



Geopolitical conflicts (e.g., Russia–Ukraine war) trigger inflation and impact supply chains, which then boosts demand for local substitutes



Price shocks in the food sector arise from global and domestic economic pressures, supply chain disruptions, and policy changes, forcing especially low-income households to reduce food purchases, switch to cheaper substitutes, or self-produce, increasing poverty and welfare losses. This underlines an urgent need for resilient and equitable food policies to mitigate the impact of future crises.



“Targeted support – such as food aid, cash transfers, or free school meals – can help protect vulnerable groups in the short term. In the long term, investments in domestic agriculture, support for local producers, and diversifying supply chains are more effective, as these steps improve the resilience of the food system,” says Zalán Márk Maró, lead researcher and Assistant Professor from Corvinus University.



These findings were first published in the journal Trends in Food Science & Technology.



