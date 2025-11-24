United Kingdom — 24th November 2025 — Cabbidder, the fast-growing platform transforming how long-distance and airport taxi journeys are booked across the UK, is pleased to announce that David Goldring has joined the company’s Board as a Non-Executive Director.



David brings nearly two decades of experience within the UK taxi, private-hire and ground-transport sectors, having held senior leadership positions at Cabfind, CMAC Group, Gett, and most recently Take Me Group, where he played a pivotal role in building national operator networks and forging strategic mobility partnerships.



As a Non-Executive Director at Cabbidder, David will provide board-level insight, strategic guidance, and industry expertise as the company accelerates its national expansion. He will work closely with the executive team to shape Cabbidder’s partnership strategy, strengthen relationships with operators, and support wider commercial and growth initiatives.



“David’s appointment adds significant industry knowledge and credibility to our Board,” said Matt Young, Founder of Cabbidder. “He understands the challenges and opportunities facing the trade and shares our vision for a fairer, more efficient platform that allows drivers and operators to earn more — without commissions or fees. His experience across companies like Cabfind, CMAC, Gett and Take Me gives him a unique 360-degree view of the industry, which will be invaluable as we scale across the UK.”



Cabbidder allows passengers to submit a journey request once and receive multiple quotes from licensed taxi and private-hire operators nationwide. Unlike traditional aggregator or ride-hailing models, Cabbidder charges no commissions or platform fees, allowing operators to keep 100% of the fare and reduce dead mileage through better job matching.



“Cabbidder represents the next evolution of the taxi and private-hire industry,” said David Goldring. “I’m delighted to be joining the Board at such an exciting stage in the company’s growth.

Cabbidder’s model puts operators and drivers first, creating a level playing field and a sustainable path forward for the industry.”



David’s appointment reflects Cabbidder’s continued focus on building a strong leadership and governance structure as it prepares for the next phase of expansion, partnerships and funding activity.



About Cabbidder: Cabbidder is a UK-wide taxi-tech platform connecting passengers with licensed operators and hackney drivers for long-distance and airport transfer journeys. Customers receive multiple quotes in one place — and operators keep 100% of the fare. Cabbidder’s mission is to eliminate dead mileage, empower local taxi operators, and create a fair, commission-free booking marketplace.



Website: www.cabbidder.com|Press Contact: press@cabbidder.com|Tel: 03300575895