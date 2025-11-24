Brighton, 24th November 2025: London Northwestern Railway (LNR) is celebrating the arrival of its brand new fleet of trains via a major multi-channel campaign by Brighton-based creative agency Anything Is Possible, called “The Gift of Comfort”.



The campaign aims to cut through the festive season noise, without having to spend the kind of budget used by the traditional festive advertising powerhouses. The campaign centres around key screenings of Zootropolis 2 and Wicked: For Good, plus the LNR Family Experience at the Northampton cinema. Each showing will feature a customised version of the iconic Pearl & Dean ident, created in partnership with LNR.



Having invested £1bn on the rollout of 36 new Class 730 trains – state-of-the-art electric trains with 20% more seats than the carriages – LNR’s brief to Anything Is Possible was to let key audiences of commuters and families know about the desirable new transport option available to them for days out and trips to London.



As the trains’ rollout coincided with the retail Christmas advertising onslaught, Anything Is Possible leaned into the season with “The Gift of Comfort” strategy, built on the goals of maximising attention, memory, and emotional connection.



A focus on cinema advertising further leans into the seasonality of the campaign. Not only do movies play a special role in our enjoyment of the season, with many families having an annual movie tradition, but it’s also a blockbuster time of the year for cinema attendance.



According to figures from the Cinema Advertising Association, nearly 15.7 million people went to the movies in December 2024, making it that year’s most successful month. Boxing Day week is historically an especially big time of the year for cinema, with admissions 89% above the average weekly admissions across the whole rest of the year.



It also comes at a time when cinema has seen strong growth. Cinema admissions have seen steady growth since 2020, reaching a total of 126.5 million admissions last year, with 2025 on track to see yet a further uplift.



The choice of films is deliberate, too. Zootopia 2 is aimed at LNR’s family audiences, cementing the positive emotional association between family activities and the Class 730 trains. Wicked 2, meanwhile, has more of a dual-income-no-kids (DINKs) and group audience, meaning that the ad slot will be seen by a high-intent, culturally-engaged audience. This allows LNR to communicate the comfort and value of the new trains directly to those planning group and weekend leisure journeys.



“This dual-film strategy ensured comprehensive reach across the two most valuable leisure segments,” says Laura Donnelly, LNR’s head of sales and marketing, “leveraging the proven, high-impact attention of the cinema environment to drive long-term memory recall for the LNR brand.”



The special screening follows an activation earlier in the month, which saw LNR and Anything is Possible taking over Milton Keynes station with the installation of a larger-than-life toy model of a Class 730 bursting out of an enormous Christmas gift box on the concourse, plus giveaways for commuters of plush replicas of the new Class 730 trains and theatre trips to London, in collaboration with London Theatre Direct.



The campaign additionally features a Time Out partnership, built around a digital hub promoting affordable festive days out, and targeted VOD placements around Christmas films throughout December.



“Spending time at the movies is one of the most magical parts of the festive season experience, especially if it also involves a trip to the big city,” says Donnelly. “This campaign beautifully ties the magic of movies at this time of year with the excitement of a train trip, something that’s only magnified by our new Class 730 fleet.”



“With this campaign, we’ve worked hard to reflect LNR’s vision of its new Class 730 fleet being a ‘gift of comfort’ for the 37 million people who use its services every year,” says Sam Fenton-Elstone, CEO and co-founder of Anything Is Possible.



“At Anything is Possible, we believe that magic happens when effectiveness and creativity are brought together in meaningful ways,” he adds. “This campaign is an incredible culmination of this philosophy, and I’m proud of everyone who played a part in it. I’m also grateful to LNR for allowing us to bring this vision to life.”



ABOUT London Northwestern Railway

London Northwestern Railway services operate between Liverpool and Birmingham, and on the West Coast Main Line to and from London Euston. Running down the very backbone of England, the London Northwestern Railway franchise connects the economic powerhouses of London and the North West with the West Midlands. London Northwestern Railway is operated by West Midlands Trains Ltd, part of Transport UK Group Ltd.



ABOUT Anything is Possible

Anything is Possible. All you need to know about us is in those three words. We are an integrated, independent Data, Tech, Media and Creative agency. With full in-house capacity in strategy and measurement, we grow our clients through transformative marketing solutions and close, collaborative working relationships.



