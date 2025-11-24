Serve and Protect Credit Union halts debt spiral for RAF sergeant



Birmingham, England, October 2025 - Serve and Protect Credit Union provides senior RAF officer with an affordable consolidation loan after high street banks refuse, highlighting the hidden financial strain that impacts even well-paid armed forces personnel.



Serve and Protect Credit Union, which recently reached the milestone of a decades’ worth of service to the armed forces community, has now helped an SNCO (Senior Non-commissioned Officer) from the Royal Air Force to escape a deepening cycle of debt.



The officer found his situation spiralling despite earning a good salary and owning a rental property. A series of sudden financial shocks left him reliant on high-interest credit to fund everyday necessities, but after two loans was unable to secure further support from mainstream banks.



The Sergeant’s financial difficulties began when his investment property, impacted by the post-Grenfell fire safety crisis, saw its value lower whilst “service charges and insurance skyrocketed.”



When mortgage interest rates proceeded to double overnight, the property became a liability rather than an investment. It began costing him £300 per month, forcing the use of credit cards for costs as basic as car insurance.



He soon found himself in a vicious cycle: taking out a loan to clear the credit card, only to max out the card within a year. This cycle continued with a second loan, but when the card reached its limit a third time, high street banks refused to help. He now had multiple loan repayments alongside credit card debt.



Serve and Protect aims to increase the financial resilience of keyworkers like the Sergeant through accessible, ethical payroll deduction schemes. A solution arose when he attended a brief at his station. "I never knew about Serve and Protect," the Sergeant explained. "I attended a brief [about Financial Resilience] and some of what was said really struck a chord with me, and I therefore reached out for help, which I previously didn't know I could get."



The credit union was able to consolidate his multiple loans and credit card debts into a single, affordable monthly payment at a much lower interest rate.

"A real big difference!" said the relieved new member. "Serve and Protect was able to say yes, and to clear everything into one affordable loan."



The Sergeant is now urging other service personnel and police officers to seek help before their situation becomes critical. He highlights the stigma that financial help is only for those who have "hit rock bottom,”:

"I never thought I would ever be considered as I hadn't hit rock bottom but was clearly on a downward slope. I would encourage anyone to reach out before it's too late. Prevention is better than cure!"

The online loan application was described as "very quick and easy," with the member being "fully informed throughout."



Serve and Protect Credit Union wants to focus on this case to demonstrate the importance of financial resilience and the availability of ethical financial support for those in the armed forces, police force, NHS, and other emergency services. These sectors can face huge financial pressures regardless of status or salary.



