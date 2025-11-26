Liverpool, UK [26th November]: Profici is proud to announce the appointment of former England international and two-time WSL champion Natasha Dowie as its newest Ambassador. Dowie, who enjoyed a 20-year global football career and currently serves as Liverpool FC’s first-ever female club ambassador, will bring the elite athlete mindset into boardrooms, leadership teams, and workplaces across the Profici client network.



Dowie’s role will form part of Profici’s Directors Box offering and is designed to connect high-performing organisations with leaders from elite professional sport. She will deliver motivational talks, leadership workshops, and mindset sessions, sharing lessons from a career that spanned six countries and saw her lift major trophies across the world.



“Natasha embodies everything the modern workplace needs, resilience, teamwork, adaptability and a high-performance mindset,” said Anthony O’Brien, CEO Profici. “Her experience breaking barriers and leading under pressure makes her an exceptional role model for women in business and a powerful inspiration for leaders at every level.”



Dowie’s talks will focus on four core themes:

• Leadership and teamwork

• Resilience and overcoming setbacks

• Performing under pressure

• Women in leadership and breaking gender barriers



“I’m passionate about helping people unlock their best selves,” said Dowie. “If sharing my journey can support even one person, that’s what excites me. I’m thrilled to work with Profici and meet organisations from all industries who want to grow, develop and perform at their highest level.”



Dowie’s appointment builds on Profici’s commitment to delivering development pathways that combine real-world insight with inspirational learning, helping clients build stronger teams and more confident leaders.



About Profici

Profici helps ambitious businesses scale faster through a trusted collective of world-class fractional executives. From finance and operations to marketing and people, Profici delivers tailored, flexible support that adapts with the business lifecycle. Its model is built on three principles: tailored & holistic support, the power of the collective, and values-led partnerships.



