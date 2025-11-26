Hult International Business School is launching three new undergraduate programs to help address a critical skills gap, in the workplace and to prepare learners for a global business environment increasingly influenced by AI.

The three courses seek to develop students’ human-skills to work-place ready levels:

• The Computer Science for Business (CSB) degree merges technical expertise with business acumen, preparing students to harness emerging technologies while making strategic, ethical, and commercially minded decisions.

• Hult’s Psychology, Economics & Politics (PEP) degree explores the intersection of human behaviour, market systems, and policymaking, fostering graduates who can navigate complex global challenges with insight and critical thinking.

• The Entrepreneur + Venture Studio (ENTRE) degree provides a live incubator experience for students who want to study business while also starting one. The program includes a cutting-edge Venture Studio with access to mentors, workspaces, and startup support.

The programs tackle the growing disconnect between graduates’ capabilities and those HR leaders say are needed to run modern organizations successfully; they also deepen the focus on interdisciplinary learning as students prepare to work and lead in an increasingly complex world.

“As Hult has said and recent data shows, standard business school curriculum is not keeping pace with what the workplace needs – including real-world experience, global perspective, and an adaptive skillset that emphasizes uniquely human capabilities that become core differentiators in the age of AI,” says Martin Boehm, Executive VP & Global Dean at Hult.

A 2025 Workplace Intelligence survey sponsored by Hult reports that HR leaders struggle to bring on new graduates as employees because candidates lack the following:

• real-world experience: 60%

• a global mindset: 57%

• how to work well on a team: 55%

• the right skills: 51%

Dean Boehm continues: “Hult has been ahead of the game due to our challenge-based curriculum and global approach to education – both of which were built into our DNA from day one. And our agility as an organization allows us to innovate and bring programs to market in time with the evolving workplace.”

Hult is adapting curriculum to increase focus on capabilities that are more in demand as AI reshapes the future of work. Needed skills are progressively interpersonal in nature, with HR leaders surveyed stating they now place a high importance on the following:

• Communication: 98%

• Curiosity & willingness to learn: 93%

• Collaboration: 92%

• Creativity: 90%

• Critical thinking: 87%

The new Hult programs address these concerns via business challenges with real-world companies in team environments, and with hands-on personal coaching and skills development throughout a student’s tenure at Hult. They also reconsider what it means to be an interdisciplinary leader today by equipping students with the adaptability, data literacy, and human understanding needed to thrive in a world of work dominated by technology, uncertainty, and social change.



[ENDS]



If you would like more information about the programmes or connect with Dean Martin Boehm, email Adam at adam@bluesky-pr.com