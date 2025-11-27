Subzero Engineering Strengthens Global Reach with opening of New Vietnam Facility



• Subzero Engineering opens new manufacturing and R&D facility in Vietnam to support regional growth, reduce lead times and localize innovation for the Asia-Pacific data center market.



• With over 50 new technical roles planned, the facility reinforces Subzero’s commitment to Vietnam’s economy and talent development.



• Strategically established within a sustainably designed industrial complex, the site will champion green energy initiatives and serve as a center of excellence for next-generation containment and airflow solutions.



[Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam] — Subzero Engineering, a global leader in data center containment and cleanroom solutions, is expanding its global footprint with the launch of a major new facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.



Serving as a central hub for Subzero’s Asia-Pacific operations, the facility represents a significant step in the company’s strategic global expansion and underscores its long-term commitment to the APAC region.



“This expansion is about more than infrastructure — it’s about proximity to our partners, agility in the supply chain and speed to market,” said Midge Pan, General Manager, APAC - Subzero Engineering. “Vietnam offers a unique combination of talent, resilience and strategic location that enables us to meet APAC’s growing demand for cutting-edge digital infrastructure.”



A Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Innovation

The Ho Chi Minh City facility will function as a global center of excellence supporting the company’s global Application Engineering teams. The site will house manufacturing, design, research and development operations, and produce Subzero’s suite of solutions, including hot and cold aisle containment systems, aisle frames, modular enclosures and airflow management technologies.



The addition of a dedicated R&D space will also accelerate product innovation tailored for APAC’s rapidly evolving data center landscape – particularly solutions optimized for AI, high-density computing and sustainability.



“This new facility is a strategic cornerstone in Subzero’s global vision — designed to integrate localized innovation with global scale.” said Shane Kilfoil, President of Subzero Engineering. “By establishing a center of excellence in Vietnam, we’re not just expanding our footprint; we’re embedding agility, resilience, and sustainability into the core of our operations. This allows us to respond faster to APAC’s dynamic market demands while strengthening our worldwide supply chain and advancing our mission to lead the future of intelligent, energy-efficient data center infrastructure.”



Investing in People and the Future

Subzero Engineering’s expansion demonstrates confidence in Vietnam’s knowledge economy. The facility will generate over 50 highly skilled positions across engineering and technical functions, with opportunities for software engineers, R&D professionals, and advanced factory specialists.



Plans are also underway to develop partnerships with local universities and technical institutes, creating internship and training opportunities to feed a sustainable pipeline of skilled talent.



Built for Sustainability

Subzero is establishing its APAC operational hub in Vietnam within a high-performance, sustainability-advanced facility designed to minimize environmental impact. The site incorporates large-scale solar energy generation, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable building practices, enabling low-carbon operations from day one. By choosing this future-ready infrastructure, Subzero is aligning its regional footprint with its global environmental goals, demonstrating that operational excellence and ecological responsibility go hand in hand.



“This facility represents our long-term commitment to sustainable innovation and local impact across the APAC region,” said Pan. “We’re building a future-ready operation that combines environmental responsibility with engineering excellence, enabling us to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions faster. By investing in local talent and sustainable practices, we’re not just expanding our footprint—we’re raising the standard for what global operations can be in the data center industry.”



A Global Vision Made Local

The Vietnam facility aligns with Subzero Engineering’s vision of being a truly global company, not only present in key markets but embedded within them. With operations now spanning North America, Europe and APAC, Subzero is ideally positioned to support the next generation of data centers with consistent quality, localized expertise and rapid responsiveness.



“This new facility is a tangible expression of our commitment to Asia-Pacific and our belief in Vietnam’s role in shaping the future of digital infrastructure,” added Kilfoil. “It’s an exciting new chapter for our global story.”









About Subzero Engineering:

Subzero Engineering specializes in providing turnkey, precision-engineered data center containment solutions that are designed for industry-leading functionality and scalable fast deployments. With a focus on sustainability, our solutions are built to provide maximum efficiency, minimize downtime, and reduce energy consumption. Our team of experts works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and requirements, and we pride ourselves on delivering customized solutions that exceed expectations. Whether you're looking for a new data center build or an upgrade to an existing facility, our turnkey solutions are designed to deliver exceptional results. Since 2005, we have been containing critical environments and providing exceptional solutions to the world's most demanding technology companies.

www.subzeroeng.com



Media contact

Charlotte Wood

Spa Communications

cwood@spacomms.com