Provira, the UK’s leading probate lender, has announced it has been acquired by iO Finance Partners, a newly launched private credit platform supporting high-potential lenders across underserved markets.





Over the last several years, Provira has established itself as the largest probate finance provider in the UK, supporting thousands of families with timely financial solutions during the emotionally and logistically complex probate process. The acquisition ensures Provira can continue to scale its offer and provide even greater support to customers, estate administrators and other professional firms. Under the iO Umbrella Provira will have a strong platform with which to expand its reach, product set and customer service, continuing on its past successes.





“We are proud to have joined the iO group,” said Steve Gauke, Managing Director of Provira. “We’ve seen enormous growth in demand as more families face significant delays and costs during probate. It ensures we can continue to scale while staying true to the values that have earned us the trust of customers and professional partners alike.





“We know that navigating inheritance is about more than money. It’s about grief, uncertainty, and hope. That’s why we put ourselves in our customer’ shoes, keep the process simple and pressure-free, and offer complete transparency with simple to understand fees. Our empathetic team stays by each customer’s side, giving them the clarity, care, and confidence they need. iO understands both the importance of our service and our approach — this acquisition is incredibly good news for both Provira and the people we serve.”





Support to Professional Firms



Provira works hand-in-hand with law firms, estate administrators and other professional firms to provide fast, flexible funding that preserves estate value and simplifies the probate journey. It offers two core products:







Inheritance Advance – enabling beneficiaries to immediately access part of their inheritance rather than having to wait for probate to be granted and funds distributed.

Estate Advance – providing executors with funds to pay inheritance tax and other estate liabilities when the estate is not yet liquid.



These solutions are designed to relieve cashflow stress, reduce delays, and avoid forced asset sales — all while protecting the integrity of the estate and the customer relationship.





About iO Finance Partners





iO Finance Partners is a newly launched private credit platform with deep access to the equity and debt capital markets, created to address a £22 billion SME funding gap in the UK. By backing specialist lenders like Provira, iO aims to reshape access to alternative capital while providing low-volatility, income-generating investment opportunities for institutions and retail investors.





“We are thrilled that Provira has joined iO,” said James Shore, Group Managing Director at iO Finance Partners. “They provide an incredibly important service to families at a difficult time and have become firmly established as the UK’s leading probate lender. Their commitment to thoughtful, customer-first service fits perfectly with the iO philosophy. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”





The transaction is subject to FCA approval.





In addition to Provira, iO has also acquired Seneca Trade Partners, the UK’s leading SME stock funder, as part of its launch strategy. With further acquisitions planned in 2025, iO is assembling a diverse portfolio of niche lending businesses positioned for long-term impact.