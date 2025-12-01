Economic inactivity should not be framed as an individual failing, but understood as a structural challenge

Economic Inactivity in society comes as a result of fractured health and social support systems, limited access to education, digital exclusion and enduring stigma rather than a lack of will to work, according to a new report produced by Durham University Business School.



To tackle this, collective action across government, industry and societal actors must be taken.



People, Place and Purpose: Understanding and Tackling Economic Activity explores how economic inactivity in County Durham, an area in which one in four working-age adults are not employed, is shaped by structural, cultural, and emotional factors rather than individual failings.



According to the Office of National Statistics, the inactivity rate of the region stands at 26.6%, well above the 20.9 average found elsewhere in the UK.



The report, facilitated by Durham University’s Social Science Enterprise Lab, is the result of a collaboration of a team of Durham University researchers in partnership with believe housing, one of the largest housing associations in the northeast of England.



By structuring four co-creation workshops, bringing together expertise across anthropology, social work, management, entrepreneurship, and public health, as well as extensive professional experience in community engagement, the team was able to develop an in-depth understanding of how economic inactivity is the result of a more complex social ecosystem.



Hidden hardships, social stigma, fragmented support services and limited digital or literacy skills were all identified during the workshops as significant barriers to progression.



Overcoming these challenges is not possible through funding, or benefit systems or social or legal repercussions. Instead, the team states that the solution lies in a joined-up and human-centric approach.



“Economic inactivity should not be framed as an individual failing, but understood as a structural challenge requiring coordinated, compassionate, and flexible responses,” says Dr Sanne Elbrink.



“By reframing economic inactivity as a shared, place-based challenge, this work outlines a scalable model for helping people access meaningful opportunities in paid work, volunteering, or training.”



From these investigations, the team has developed innovative, scalable interventions that can help economically inactive social housing residents access secure and meaningful employment.



The report sets out five pathways for those stuck in economic inactivity.



1) Developing holistic, accessible services,

2) Nurturing volunteering options,

3) Creating inclusive work opportunities,

4) Designing enabling policies,

5) Establishing a cultural change of mindset



When combined, these pathways provide housing associations, employers, volunteer organisations, and policymakers with a practical framework for taking collective action.



Rachel Edmunds, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at believe housing, says;



“Through these pathways, economically inactive tenants can begin to participate, connect with support services, and ultimately thrive in a meaningful and sustainable way.



“Helping people move towards economic activity is central to our role as a housing association, improving lives through healthy, affordable homes and stronger communities.



“This project provides valuable insight into the barriers people face and how we can all work together to remove them.”



The authors say that the findings of this report will provide further benefit by paving the way for two key actions for progress. On a local level, guiding the development of practical interventions within believe housing which can be tested, refined and scaled across the wider housing sector.



Then, with a national focus, supporting and encouraging greater collaboration between a broader ecosystem of partners across County Durham and beyond to find better solutions to supporting those in vulnerable employment and housing circumstances.



The project is funded by Durham University’s Smart & Scale programme, which aims to strengthen the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the North East of England.



Programme Lead Professor Jonathan Kimmitt says;



“This project has the potential to bring more economically inactive people into the workforce, while helping regional SMEs to develop tools and scale-up interventions effectively.”



The report “People, Place and Purpose: Understanding and Tackling Economic Activity” is available to read via the Durham University website.



