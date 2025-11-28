The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo UK) has welcomed the Government’s decision to remove plans for day-one unfair dismissal rights from the Employment Rights Bill, describing the move as a “pragmatic and balanced approach” that supports both employers and workers.







Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo, commented:







“We have consistently argued that introducing day-one rights for unfair dismissal would have created unnecessary complexity and risk for employers, particularly in sectors that rely on flexible and project-based hiring. Today’s decision to adopt a six-month qualifying period instead is a positive step that reflects the realities of modern employment while still strengthening protections for workers compared to the current two-year threshold.”







“This compromise will help maintain confidence in hiring at a time when the UK labour market needs stability and growth. Employers can continue to take on talent without fear of disproportionate risk, while workers gain earlier access to protections than before. It’s a workable solution that balances fairness with flexibility.”







“APSCo has long advocated for reforms that protect workers without stifling job creation. We will continue to engage with policymakers to ensure that the remaining elements of the Employment Rights Bill support a dynamic, competitive labour market.”















