Cardiff, United Kingdom – 29/11/25 – A new technology powerhouse has officially launched in the UK: Cortex AI Group, a unified parent organisation bringing together some of the most rapidly emerging brands in artificial intelligence, IoT innovation, and smart-city technology.



Cortex AI Group consolidates four high-growth businesses under one strategic umbrella:

• Engineer M8 – Pioneers of the Guardian Range, including Surveillance Guardian, Pump Guardian, Cannon Guardian, ANPR Guardian, Alarm Guardian and more.

• SmartPark 360 – A next-generation parking intelligence and automation platform for councils, retail, hospitality, and commercial car parks.

• NeuroMetrik – AI and sensor-driven wellbeing technology, wearables, behaviour analytics, and neurodivergent-friendly human-tech interfaces.

• City Intelligence – A complete smart-city ecosystem combining ANPR, traffic analytics, air-quality monitoring, pollution mapping, and urban movement insights.



Together, these companies form one of the UK’s most comprehensive AI-first innovation groups, spanning fire and security, urban analytics, IoT health-checking, automation, parking, and human-centred technology.





A Strategic Move to Accelerate Innovation



Founder Craig Wright created Cortex AI Group to unlock shared engineering resources, centralised R&D, unified branding, and a stronger platform for investment and growth across the portfolio.



“Over the past three years, we’ve built multiple companies solving real-world problems with AI and automation,” said Wright.

“Bringing them together under Cortex AI Group gives us the structure, stability, and visibility we need as we scale — especially as 2026 is set to be the biggest breakthrough year for all of our platforms.”



The group structure will allow:

• Shared R&D and AI teams

• Centralised data infrastructure and cloud systems

• Unified hardware engineering across all Guardian devices

• Stronger investor positioning

• Faster deployment of new products and updates

• Shared marketing, sales, and compliance resources





Rapid Expansion Across Multiple Sectors



Cortex AI Group already serves sectors including:

• Fire & Security

• Facilities Management

• Housing Associations

• Local Authorities

• Retail & Hospitality

• Industrial Facilities

• Urban Mobility / Smart Cities

• Health & Wellbeing



The group expects significant expansion throughout 2026, including:

• national distributor partnerships

• recruitment across engineering, AI, and operations

• expansion of the Guardian product range

• growth of SmartPark 360 across the UK

• new smart-city pilots with councils

• commercialisation of NeuroMetrik products





Positioning the UK at the Front of AI Innovation



Cortex AI Group aims not just to build products, but to shape the UK’s future in automation, safety, and human-centred intelligence.



“The UK has a world-class tech ecosystem and an AI-friendly environment,” Wright added.

“Cortex AI Group is our commitment to pushing that frontier — building scalable, practical, and transformational technology that improves everyday life.”





About Cortex AI Group



Cortex AI Group is a UK-based technology holding company specialising in artificial intelligence, IoT automation, edge computing, and human-centred sensor systems. The group is home to Engineer M8, SmartPark 360, NeuroMetrik, and City Intelligence. Cortex focuses on delivering intelligent automation solutions for safety, security, wellbeing, urban mobility, and smart-infrastructure environments.



For more information, please contact:

???? press@cortexaigroup.com

???? www.cortexaigroup.com

02922 971 537