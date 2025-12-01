“Christmas is meant to be about family, fun and generosity, but the price tag can steal the sparkle,” warns MandM ambassador and money expert, Gemma Bird (moneymumofficial). “I’ve seen a sharp rise in people sharing money-saving hacks on social media. It shows you can be generous to yourself and others even when funds are tight.”



Gemma has pulled together her 12 Days of Christmas Money-Saving Hacks so you can spread joy without spreading yourself too thin.



‘12 days of Christmas’: 12 money-saving hacks to save you cash



Start with a Christmas budget





Set an overall budget and divide it by category. “There’s no one-size-fits-all approach,” says Gemma. “A family of four will spend more on food than a couple without children.” “An easy way to do this is with a spreadsheet or banking apps to split money into pots.”







Shop early to beat price hikes





Many start shopping as early as September.







Sign up for bank switches or cashback schemes





The big banks are offering up to £200 if you open an account. If not switching, try cashback apps or websites.



Always check for discount codes



Search for discount codes. If you find none, sign up to the brand’s newsletter for a discount.



Use loyalty points for your Christmas food shop





“A lot of people don’t realise how much they’ve earned,” says Gemma. “You can usually find out how much you have in vouchers on the company’s website or by asking in store.”







Reuse and reimagine your wrapping





Try fabric wraps, decorate brown paper, or reuse saved paper.







Start your food shop early and buy over time





Add one non-perishable festive item each week to avoid a December budget hit.







Shop off-price retailers





"Shop off-price retailers for discounts on premium brands."







Try DIY decorations that cost next to nothing





Dried orange garland, a foraged wreath, DIY baubles.







Make your own Christmas crackers





Purchase a kit or make them yourself and choose what goes inside.



Try a family secret Santa





Set a budget and draw names for one meaningful gift each.







Embrace the four-gift rule for kids





Something they want, need, wear, read.



“People are realising that a thoughtful, budget-friendly Christmas often feels more special,” says Gemma.



