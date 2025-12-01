Travel Media Awards Step Up launches 2026 internship scheme
London, 1 December 2025 — The Travel Media Awards (TMA) Step Up programme returns for a third year, with applications now open for five paid summer internships designed to bring fresh voices and diverse perspectives into travel media.
Open to talented 18–30-year-olds from underrepresented backgrounds, the scheme offers an eight-week placement split between two partner companies, giving interns hands-on experience across journalism, publishing, PR and marketing. Placements are paid at London Living Wage level and can lead to future career opportunities in travel media and communications.
TMA Step Up is supported by ten industry-leading partners: APL Media, easyJet holidays, FINN Partners, Ink Global, Intrepid Travel, Kuoni, Metro, TTG Media, The Sun, Virgin Atlantic.
Previous interns were fully immersed in partner businesses, contributing to projects such as TTG’s Fairer Travel Month and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival — researching stories, creating content and writing published articles. Three former interns have already moved into careers in travel media.
Maria Pieri, editorial director and COO at APL Media, said: “TMA Step Up was created to open doors in travel media for talented young people who might not otherwise see a route into our industry. As we enter our third year, the programme has already achieved a lot — and we’re even more excited by what the 2026 cohort will bring. With the support of our brilliant partners, we’re able to offer exclusive placements while helping to build a more representative, inclusive future for travel storytelling.”
Kira Richards, assistant project editor at APL Media and former Step Up intern, said: “Having taken part in Step Up in 2024, it’s been incredibly rewarding to help shape the programme this year. I’m excited to support the next cohort as they take their first steps into the industry and see their confidence and careers flourish.”
Alongside their placements, Step Up interns receive six monthly mentoring sessions after the internship and a complimentary ticket to the Travel Media Awards in London in October 2026, providing valuable networking opportunities.
Applications close on 26 January. Full eligibility criteria and application details are available on the Travel Media Awards Step Up website: Travel Media Awards 2025 – Step Up
