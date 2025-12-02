- 70% of workers in the city would consider upskilling and professional development opportunities in lieu of higher pay, when the salary on offer is below expectations, as the Chancellor announces £1.4bn investment in Manchester’s businesses and skills



- Financial and well-being support in high demand as cost-of-living crisis continues, with mental health support, meal vouchers and commuting discounts on employees’ wish list







Workers across Manchester are looking for better access to career development opportunities from their employer according to new research from international recruitment firm Robert Half. This comes at time when the Government’s latest Budget announced the city will receive £1.4bn investment to fund infrastructure, business growth and skills.







The firm’s latest Salary Guide - which explores evolving pay expectations and the importance of emerging perks and benefits - revealed that the professionals in Manchester are prioritising their professional growth, with 70% saying they would accept professional development opportunities in lieu of a higher salary, slightly above the national average of 69%.







Wellness and workplace expectations changing











The data also revealed that well-being perks are no longer ‘nice-to-have’. More than half (52%) of workers say mental health support would influence their decision to join or stay with a company, while 51% cite gym memberships as a deciding factor.







As the cost-of-living crisis continues to pose challenges for households, employees across Manchester are seeking more financial aid from their employers, including commuting discounts (59%) a company car allowance (67%) and meal vouchers (59%).







According to Robert Half, businesses that fail to tailor their employment packages in line with the evolving demands of the workforce, risk losing out to rivals offering development, financial and well-being perks.







Catherine Henry Branch Director, Manchester, at Robert Half, commented:







“With the city entering a transformative period, it could be set to become one of the UK’s most dynamic economic hubs. But this growth brings a challenge: competition for talent will be fierce. Our latest research shows that salary alone is simply no longer enough to secure the best people. Manchester’s workers are redefining what matters in the workplace and while salary will always have its place, our data shows that flexibility, career development, and well-being support are now critical factors in attracting and retaining talent.







“Employers who fail to adapt to this trend risk losing out to other businesses that respond to the changing demands of talent today. Offering perks such as mental health support, gym memberships, and work from home allowances aren’t just about keeping people happy, they are about building a resilient workforce and staying competitive in a market where skilled professionals have options. The companies that act now will be the ones that thrive in Manchester’s next chapter of growth.”







