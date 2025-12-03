DENIS GLOBAL ACHIEVES ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION, STRENGTHENING SECURITY FOR HEALTH AND DENTAL INSURANCE PARTNERS



3 December 2025 – London, UK – Denis Global, a technology-driven provider of insurtech systems and third-party insurance services, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the globally recognised benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS).



This certification confirms that Denis Global has implemented and maintains a comprehensive framework for managing information security risks across its platforms and services – from cloud-based policy administration and claims automation to specialist dental and health-related insurance claims handling.



“Achieving ISO 27001 is about giving our clients and partners even greater confidence,” said Gareth Hayton, Chief Executive Officer at Denis Global. “Our platforms sit at the heart of dental, health and wider personal lines insurance propositions, where trust is everything. This certification demonstrates that we protect data with the same care and rigour that our clients bring to their customers’ wellbeing – and that we are committed to continually raising the bar on security, resilience and governance.”



Raising the bar on information security in health and dental insurance



Health and dental insurers, MGAs and benefits providers process large volumes of highly sensitive clinical, financial and personal data – making them an attractive target for cybercriminals. In recent years, healthcare-related cyber incidents and data breaches have risen globally, exposing millions of records and eroding public trust.



ISO 27001 provides the only internationally auditable standard for building, operating and continually improving an information security management system. It requires organisations to identify and assess information security risks, implement robust controls, and regularly monitor and improve their effectiveness.



The ISO 27001 certification adds to Denis Global’s existing DORA compliance and Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation, further validating the robustness of its security and operational resilience across the UK and Europe.





About Denis Global

Denis Global is a technology-driven, DORA-certified provider of insurtech systems and third-party insurance services, helping partners around the world to launch, manage, and scale personal lines insurance solutions. Denis Global supports insurers, MGAs, brokers, underwriters, employee benefits providers and similar organisations of all sizes with modular or full-stack solutions that take their service provision to the next level, increase productivity and improve their bottom line. The Denis Global group incorporates Denis UK Limited, Denis Europe OÜ (headquartered in Estonia) and Denis Technologies Limited (headquartered in the UK).





