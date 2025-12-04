No one has more expertise in depth and at scale in PV technology

Beena will build on the pure-bred pharmacovigilance specialist’s deep domain expertise and technology-powered solution portfolio to help reframe the contribution of drug safety



London, UK – December 4th, 2025 - Qinecsa, the global class leader in technology-powered pharmacovigilance solutions, has announced the appointment of accomplished technologist and PV visionary Beena Wood as its new Chief Product Officer.



Beena, who has three decades’ experience in technology leadership, has been applying digital innovation in pharmacovigilance for more than 20 years. During her career she has led differentiated product strategies for major life sciences SaaS platforms serving hundreds of pharma organizations including 20 of the top 30 global biopharma players, plus numerous health authorities.



She joins a prestigious leadership team, headed by Adam Sherlock, Qinecsa’s CEO, and John Cogan, COO. Working closely with them, Beena will further hone the company’s technology strengths and help deliver on its ambitions for transforming drug safety. These include reframing the role played by pharmacovigilance, raising its strategic value.



Beena was previously Global Head of Safety Innovation & Technology for AI Strategy & Analytics at global biopharma company CSL. Before that, she was Chief Safety Product Officer and Senior Vice President of Safety and Medical Safety at ArisGlobal. She also worked for Oracle for 15 years, latterly as senior director of product management, responsible for the Argus Safety suite and AERS products.



Of her move to Qinecsa, Beena said: “I joined because of the talented, passionate people here, who want to do the right things, and can tackle hard challenges. There is a resilience and energy in this team that’s rare. The timing is also right on both sides. I see a real opportunity to make something meaningful happen at Qinecsa. Its amazing products go to the core of what pharmacovigilance stands for, each being uniquely positioned to help Safety teams untangle their challenges and serve patients better, while its expert services teams are committed to true partnership. The opportunity now is to help the industry see that combined value. This chance to work alongside people I respect, and build something that matters, is very exciting.”



Describing Beena as “the perfect match for Qinecsa”, Adam said: “No one has more expertise in depth and at scale in PV technology. Beena’s track record with two of the most significant PV tech vendors in the industry speaks for itself. Having run the global safety technology, transformation, innovation and AI strategy for a major international pharma company too, she has experience and expertise that could not be better aligned with our vision. She is also well known and widely liked.



“Beena joins a truly world-class, high-performing group with an impressive C-suite,” he added. “The timing of her appointment could not be better. Having transformed the organization, we are ready to light the afterburners. Beena brings the strategic vision, passion, and energy now needed to take the Qinecsa product portfolio to the next level. The industry is currently grappling with AI and, with a lack of direction among some incumbent providers, customers are looking for best-of-breed, market leading solutions that are fit for purpose for the next decade. We are well positioned to fill that gap, and have every confidence that 2026 will be a milestone year for Qinecsa and for our customers.”



Qinecsa is a global pharmacovigilance specialist with more than 20 years’ experience supporting pharma, biotech, and public health organisations. The company combines scientific expertise with a flexible, technology-powered platform to solve complex safety challenges, reduce fragmentation, and help teams work with greater clarity and accountability.



Focused solely on drug safety, Qinecsa provides independent services and advanced PV solutions trusted by leading life sciences organisations and health authorities worldwide. More at www.qinecsa.com



