26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jan26



(4 December 2025, London) With a new year of adventures on the horizon, the Jan/Feb issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to uncover unique experiences in one of the world’s most varied and culturally rich destinations — Japan.



The East Asian archipelago has truly captured the imaginations of travellers in recent years, thanks in part to the ever-increasing prestige of its art, cuisine and fashion. Between January and October 2025, Japan saw record-breaking visitor numbers, and while that means some parts of the country have been busier than usual, much of it remains unknown to travellers. Comprising four main islands and thousands of smaller ones, this is a nation that stretches some 2,000 miles in length. Uncover its most idiosyncratic experiences — from island-hopping in Okinawa to hopping between vinyl listening bars in Tokyo — with the Jan/Feb issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



Readers will also find a free guide to cruise travel included with the Jan/Feb issue. Brimming with inspiration for anyone looking to explore the world’s oceans, the cover story this year looks at the best small-ship expeditions, taking travellers everywhere from French Polynesia to uninhabited islands in the Seychelles.



Don’t miss:



Sweden: Sámi creativity blooms amid the ice and snow of the country’s northern Lapland region



Grand Canyon: A backcountry hike through Arizona along the multi-day Escalante Route



Türkiye: Take a photographic journey through the lush, tea-wreathed hills around the city of Rize



Poland: ‘Drunk’ cheese and herring vodka — it’s no holds barred for the chefs of the Tricity region



Sydney: From bush tucker to oyster shucking, cuisine in the city tie locals to the environment



Lyon: Known for its food icons and ancient history, the French city now tempts with a young spirit



Skye: Fairy Pools, emerald valleys and warming drams of whisky on Scotland’s near-mythical island



La Paz: Using Bolivia’s rich pantry, Indigenous women are revolutionising this city’s food scene



Marrakech: The Moroccan city’s best sleeps, from olive-tree-dotted resorts to ancient riads



Smart traveller: Our pick of the hottest tickets for 2026; Boston celebrates 250 years of the US; six alternative carnivals not to miss; Ixta Belfrage on the flavours of Brazil; birdwatching on the Greek island of Folegandros; a stroll through history in Niagara-on-the-Lake; a guide to visiting St Lucia with teenagers; Cambridge in the footsteps of its creative luminaries; winter warmers to see you through the darker months; and the best kit for budding travel photographers.



Notes from an author: Piers Torday’s fiction-inspiring voyage to Transylvania



Meet the trailblazer: In conversation with pioneering ski mountaineer Di Gilbert



Travel talk: Ask the Experts returns with advice on Amazonian adventures, cold-weather safaris and more; Hot Topic explores the debate surrounding Wales’s proposed new national park; The Info delves into the world of Agatha Christie; and The Report looks ahead to the trends set to shape travel in 2026. Finally, photographer Jonathan Stokes discusses capturing the otherworldly landscapes of Puerto Rico for the December issue.



PLUS: Win a seven-night trip to Crete for two: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the Jan/Feb issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jan26



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get five issues for £25

checkout.natgeotraveller.co.uk/offers



Website: News, features and more: nationalgeographic.com/travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK



Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



Pinterest: pinterest.com/natgeotraveluk



LinkedIn: national-geographic-traveller-uk



National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle:ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives.nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Pat Riddell, editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk