qivo, the new digital partner for small businesses, trade professionals and growing firms, has officially launched in the UK with a simple promise: agency quality websites, done for you in as little as 7 days.



Built around the strapline "Quality Innovation", qivo combines modern web design, conversion focused layouts and ongoing support in a fixed price, easy to understand package. Clients get a fully managed service from planning and build through to launch, hosting and continuous improvement, with no technical knowledge required.



Most business owners know they need a better website but are short on time, budget and patience. qivo removes the hassle by planning, building, hosting, securing and updating each site, so it keeps working harder for the business over time.



qivo’s core service is a done-for-you website build in 7 days, including:



Professionally designed, mobile friendly website



Hosting, security and performance monitoring included



Regular updates to keep the site fresh and aligned with current trends



Built in contact and enquiry forms to generate leads



SEO ready foundations to help with visibility on search engines



Ongoing marketing support options to help drive traffic and enquiries



A simple monthly fee that covers hosting, security, updates and support



A key benefit of qivo is that the service does not stop at launch. Websites are kept secure, patched and regularly updated, with content and structure able to evolve as the business grows. This provides a cost effective way for small businesses to stay on top of changing design trends, customer expectations and marketing opportunities without constant rebuild projects.



qivo also connects websites into the wider tech stack. Sites can integrate with hundreds of platforms, including Zapier, Salesforce, Mailchimp, Google Analytics and HubSpot, plus many more. This allows businesses to automate follow ups, track performance, connect to CRM systems and link their website activity directly to sales and marketing workflows.



qivo is already working with local businesses in Essex and across the UK, including builders, trades, consultants and B2B suppliers who want a modern, credible online shopfront that reflects the quality of their work.