BIRMINGHAM, UK - 05 December 2025 - ByteSnap Design, one of the UK’s leading embedded software and electronic design consultancies, has published a strategic guide, entitled "How to Create a Production Ready BOM: UK Manufacturers Guide," addressing one of manufacturing's most underestimated business risks: Bill of Materials (BOM) management.



The comprehensive guide draws on ByteSnap Design’s 17 years of experience advising UK and global manufacturing companies on designing and producing embedded electronics products. This new resource provides technical directors and senior manufacturing leaders with a structured evaluation framework to assess whether their engineering teams are delivering truly production-ready BOMs.



Before any BOM reaches manufacturing partners, senior engineers or project managers should perform final accuracy and completeness checks, a service ByteSnap Design offers via its OMaaS evaluation framework.

Dunstan Power, Director at ByteSnap Design, commented: “In electronics manufacturing, a poorly managed Bill of Materials isn’t just a technical issue, it’s a business risk that can erode margins, disrupt delivery schedules, and weaken competitiveness. Effective BOM management is a strategic discipline that helps manufacturers avoid the hidden costs and operational surprises that often emerge months or even years later.

“Whether you build internal capabilities or work with specialist partners, the key is to replace reactive crisis management with proactive strategic control.



Your Bill of Materials is a core business asset, and managing it well demands both time and expertise.”

ByteSnap Design has helped UK manufacturers build resilient, production-ready BOMs that protect against obsolescence and supply chain disruption and save costs. For instance, Safehinge Primera, a key manufacturer and supplier of door set solutions, worked with ByteSnap Design to optimise its lockset product with a new design that enabled integration into existing access control systems. This provided its clients with improved battery life and connectivity at a lower cost and resulted in 30 per cent savings for Safehinge Primera on BOM costs.



In using ByteSnap Design’s complimentary BOM health self-assessment tool, BOM consultations and OMaaS, customers can identify hidden risks before they impact production. This gives manufacturers a trusted, independent assessment of their current BOM management practices with clear actionable suggestions for improvement. The new guide also details recommended best practices and common BOM mistakes that might erode manufacturers’ margins.



ByteSnap Design’s BOM services include:



Production-ready BOM development with full lifecycle tracking



Obsolescence risk assessment and mitigation strategies

Pre-qualified alternative component identification



Supply chain resilience planning



Version control and change management systems



The guide is available now at: www.bytesnap.com/news-blog/how-to-create-a-production-ready-...



About ByteSnap Design

ByteSnap Design is one of the UK's leading electronics engineering consultancies, trusted by businesses worldwide to develop next-generation technology products. With over 17 years of experience and award-winning expertise including embedded Linux, IoT, ATEX & FPGA development, and cybersecurity, ByteSnap Design delivers world-class embedded systems for clients from innovative start-ups to global corporations.



There’s more to discover at www.bytesnap.com