The latest Hiring Trends report from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), produced in partnership with Bullhorn, reveals contrasting trends across the professional staffing sector as businesses navigate ongoing market uncertainty.







The data shows that permanent hiring activity softened slightly in November, likely influenced by the unease around the Chancellor’s Budget. New permanent jobs fell by 8% between October and November 2025 and are down 5% compared to the same month last year. Permanent placements also dipped by 10% month-on-month, although they remain broadly stable year-on-year, indicating that confidence in long-term hiring is holding firm despite short-term fluctuations.







In contrast, the contract market continues to demonstrate resilience. While new contract jobs declined by 10% between October and November, they grew by 14% compared to November 2024. Contract placements followed a similar pattern, with only a minimal month-on-month decline in November but a notable 27% increase year-on-year. This sustained growth highlights the ongoing demand for flexible staffing solutions as organisations seek agility in an uncertain economic climate.







Samantha Hurley, Managing Director at APSCo UK, commented:







“The latest data highlights the resilience of the contract market, which continues to deliver strong year-on-year growth despite short-term fluctuations. This reflects the flexibility businesses need to manage uncertainty while maintaining access to critical skills.







“Permanent hiring remains steady, and while month-on-month figures show a slight dip, stability compared to last year suggests confidence is holding firm. Professional staffing firms are clearly playing a vital role in helping organisations adapt, whether through agile contract solutions or longer-term permanent placements.”







Andy Ingham, SVP Sales, EMEA & APAC







“November saw month-over-month softening in both permanent and contract jobs, but underneath that dip, the fundamentals remain strong. Contract hiring continues to outperform, with solid year-over-year gains in both jobs and placements despite last November being one of the slowest on record. Permanent hiring is tracking on its steady, modest path, and while overall placements eased, improved conversion rates tell us that when clients are hiring, they’re committed. Taken together, November reflects a market that’s stable and quietly moving in the right direction.”















