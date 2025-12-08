IRM UK Announces Full Agenda for the 2026 Data Governance and AI Governance Conference Europe and Master Data Management Conference Europe

Driving Business Success Through Master Data Excellence

Building Responsible Data and AI Governance in the Age of Intelligence.



IRM UK is pleased to announce that the agenda is now live for the 23rd Annual Data Governance and AI Governance Conference Europe, co-located with the Master Data Management Conference Europe, taking place in London from 23 to 27 March 2026. This five-day event brings together leading voices from across the global data and AI community.



The conferences serve as the premier European forums for professionals working in data governance, AI governance, ethics, master data management, data quality and digital transformation. Delegates will gain practical insights from real-world case studies, strategic frameworks and hands-on learning sessions designed to support organisational data and AI maturity across all sectors.



Agenda Highlights:

The 2026 agenda is now fully published and features a comprehensive lineup of international experts. The programme includes case studies, strategic presentations, workshops and interactive sessions led by practitioners who are shaping the future of data and AI management around the world.



This year’s keynote speakers include:

• Ajay Mathur, Enterprise Data Governance Leader, Motability Finance Ltd

• Cal Al-Dhubaib, Head of AI and Data Science, Further

• Charlotte Ledoux, CEO and Co-founder, Maketools

• Dora Boussias, Keynote Speaker and Executive Advisor, Data and AI Leadership, Founder of DoraB Global

• Dr Reema Diab, Keynote Speaker and Founder, Galaxy

• Geoff White, Author, Speaker, Investigative Journalist and Podcast Creator

• Nicola Askham, The Data Governance Coach



These keynote sessions will open a week of insights, innovation and practical learning focused on the real-world challenges and opportunities of data and AI.



Programme Themes



The 2026 agenda includes sessions on:

• Data governance and data quality

• AI governance and responsible innovation

• Master data management

• Leadership and culture in data-driven organisations

• Emerging technologies and real-world deployment

• Workshops and hands-on learning tracks

Delegates can now explore the full agenda and begin planning their conference experience.



Registration Now Open:

Early Bird pricing is currently available and offers the best rate before standard prices begin. Registration for both conferences is open at:

https://irmuk.eventsair.com/data-governance-ai-governance-ma...



Additional event information can be found at:

Data Governance and AI Governance Conference: https://irmuk.co.uk/dg-ai-governance-conference/

Master Data Management Conference Europe: https://irmuk.co.uk/mdm/



About IRM UK

IRM UK is a leading provider of conferences and training in business and IT management. For more than two decades, IRM UK has brought together global experts to share knowledge, best practices and innovations that drive organisational transformation.



Press Contact

Emmy Morris

IRM UK

Email: emmy@irmuk.co.uk

Website: https://irmuk.co.uk