- 70% of professionals in Yorkshire would consider upskilling and professional development opportunities in lieu of higher pay when salary expectations aren’t met.



- Financial and well-being support remains high on employees’ wish lists amid the cost-of-living crisis, with mental health support, commuting discounts, and meal vouchers among the most sought-after perks.







Workers across Yorkshire are calling for better access to career development opportunities from their employers, according to new research from international recruitment firm Robert Half. This comes as the region experiences unprecedented investment, with the Chancellor’s latest Budget confirming it will devolve £13bn of SR25 funding to seven Mayoral Strategic Authorities, including South Yorkshire.







Robert Half’s latest Salary Guide - which explores evolving pay expectations and the importance of emerging perks and benefits - revealed that professionals in Yorkshire are prioritising their professional growth, with 70% saying they would accept professional development and upskilling opportunities in lieu of a higher salary, slightly above the national average of 69%.







Skills investment reshaping Yorkshire’s workforce







According to Mayor David Skaith, Yorkshire has “never had more investment in skills,” with initiatives such as the £10.8 million Adult Skills Fund and the £2.4 million Skills Innovation Fund launched by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to tackle skills shortages and future-proof the workforce.







However, challenges remain. A recent report from the University of Sheffield highlights that parts of South Yorkshire, including Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, continue to lag behind national productivity levels due to persistent skills gaps and mismatches in industry needs. Closing these gaps through targeted training and employer collaboration is seen as critical to boosting wages and living standards.







Wellness and workplace expectations evolving







Robert Half’s data also revealed that well-being perks are no longer ‘nice-to-have’. More than half (52%) of workers say mental health support would influence their decision to join or stay with a company, while 51% cite gym membership as a deciding factor.







As the cost-of-living crisis continues to pose challenges for households, employees across Yorkshire are also seeking more financial aid from their employers, including commuting discounts (59%), a company car allowance (67%), and meal vouchers (59%).







According to Robert Half, businesses that fail to tailor their employment packages in line with the evolving demands of the workforce risk losing out to rivals offering development, financial and well-being perks.







Conor McCabe, Leeds Branch Director at Robert Half, commented:







“With Yorkshire entering a transformative period, competition for talent will be fierce. Our latest research shows that salary alone is no longer enough to secure the best people. Flexibility, career development, and well-being support are now critical factors in attracting and retaining talent. Employers who act now by offering perks such as mental health support, gym memberships, and work-from-home allowances, will build a resilient workforce and stay competitive in a market where skilled professionals have options.”







About Robert Half







Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com/gb/en.