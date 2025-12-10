Independent Manchester-based agency Open Partners has continued its rapid rise with a string of high-profile client wins across multiple industries, marking another major milestone in a defining year for the business.



New client partnerships with Dayinsure, First Mile, Hunter & Gather Foods, Happy Beds, London Luton Airport, Travel Counsellors, and Virbac, underscore the agency’s expanding portfolio across the sustainability, retail, travel, and professional services sectors.



These latest additions build on a string of client wins earlier in 2025 that included Autotrader, Lakeland, Brother UK, UPSA and Taylor Wimpey, capped by Open Partners’ strongest performing month on record (October 2025), 40+ new hires, an IPA Effectiveness Accreditation, a Great Place to Work® certification, and recognition from The Sunday Times and The Financial Times as one of the fastest growing businesses in the UK and Europe.



“We’re incredibly proud to welcome these new clients in what has been a record year for Open Partners,” said Angie Elsley, Growth Director. “At a time when we are all navigating challenging market conditions, this momentum is a real signal of the trust that brands place in Open Partners, as well as the appetite for AI-led innovation.”



With offices in Manchester, London, Liverpool, Bristol, Toronto, and Melbourne, Open Partners continues to attract global clients with their integrated operational model, combining Media, Data, Creative, and AI-led innovation to deliver digital transformation for ambitious brands.



To learn more, visit https://open.partners/ or contact Holly Hill for press enquiries (holly.hill@open.partners).