Tap brings lighting, optimised energy use, and home health monitoring together in one place, and now it’s offering even more

The smart light switch from Tewke is getting even smarter



Tap, the new smart light switch and home automation platform from climate technology company, Tewke, is getting smarter. Tap brings lighting, optimised energy use, and home health monitoring together in one place, and now it’s offering even more. Users can now check the quality of their rooms’ air in detail via the Tap app as well as automate their lighting to activate with motion detection.



Further enhancements will see two-stage motion sensors automatically turn each Tap switch into a customisable display screen as users pass by, whilst TewkeAI powered by Google Gemini will let homeowners ask Tap questions and receive instant visual answers. Plus, there’ll be smart meter integration, as well as enhanced reporting in the Tap app to provide increased insight on the home’s energy use.



Imagine a home where your lighting, energy use and even the health of your rooms all work together, intuitively and effortlessly. Tap is the central platform for your connected living, blending seamlessly into your day. Tap updates automatically and effortlessly for the user, with new features being added over-the-air all the time.



Lighting, Your Way, With a Single Tap

Tap makes lighting feel personal. You can create the perfect ambience for every moment, across every room. Whether its cosy nights in, entertaining with friends or control from outside the home via the intuitive app, Tap makes it super easy. You set the scenes to suit your needs and combine them to create whole home habitats.



Tap puts perfect lighting at your fingertips and now, you can also schedule your lighting to change automatically throughout the day, giving you even more control. You can automate your lighting via the Tewke mobile app, setting up Scenes, Habitats, as well as individual devices to automatically switch on and off depending on time of day (both specifically set times and relative times based on sunrise and sunset) or through motion detection. Enter a room and the lights can automatically turn on, while nagging the kids to turn them off once they’ve left can be a thing of the past!



Two Stage Motion Detection to Bring Every Tap Switch to Life

A further development due by the year end is a great feature that automatically turns every Tap light switch into a useful display as the user walks past. So, as you approach Tap in the short term a clock screen saver will automatically appear, but in the future, Tewke will add functionality so that the display can be controlled and customised from the mobile app. The intelligent switch can differentiate between someone moving at a further distance away from the Tap from someone approaching Tap closely, so that it can auto switch to the usual Tap control once you intentionally walk right up to it.



A Healthier, More Comfortable Home

Well-being starts with the home. Tap features a range of built-in sensors that help users understand and improve the health of their environment. Tap provides insight on:



• Temperature

• Humidity

• CO₂ levels

• Air quality



Poor air quality and high humidity are leading causes of discomfort and mould in homes. Tap is your early warning system, enabling you to take action long before problems develop. And now, users can opt-in to track their home health data over time via the Tap app. Could heightened CO2 levels be affecting your concentration? Are you spending more on winter heating at different times of the day than is really necessary? Tap’s home health history insights could hold the answer.



The More You Connect, the Smarter It Gets

Tap works beautifully on its own but becomes transformative when paired with a smart plug ecosystem. You can add lamps, fans, heaters, whatever appliances you need, then control them from your Tap, or by using Tap’s smartphone app from any location at any time.



In early 2026 further updates will be added to the new automation feature which will include using environmental sensors and energy tariff data as triggers for action. So, for example if humidity is high, Tap can automatically activate the dehumidifier. Or, when the energy price is low, Tap can automatically turn on the washing machine you pre-loaded. Tap acts as your ‘guardian angel’, looking after the home whilst you get on with life.



Smarter Energy Use, Smaller Bills

Tewke believes that saving money on your energy bills should be easy. Tap’s real-time energy pricing instantly shows when running your dishwasher, washing machine, EV charger and other shiftable appliances costs considerably less. When paired with a variable tariff, following Tap’s advice can bring major savings.



Coming in early 2026 is smart meter integration. This allows Tewke to enhance Tap’s energy usage insights. Users will be able to tell how much energy they are using across their homes, rather than just the devices connected to Tap, and they will also gain additional insight into how much the energy is costing them.



Coupled with this, Tewke will also be adding a new energy insights section to their mobile app. This will feature all of the energy usage information that users can currently view on their Tap switches (energy usage, tariff prices, carbon intensity), but it will be further enhanced with historical data. These trend insights will add another level of understanding and make it even easier for users to save money on their energy bills.



Tap Becomes a Voice-Powered Home Assistant

Also, next year, Tap will evolve further with the introduction of TewkeAI, to become a voice-controlled assistant with an on-screen display. Powered by Google Gemini, by touching on the new TewkeAI screen you will be able to ask Tap questions and receive instant visual answers. And because this is user controlled, Tap won’t be always listening. A reassurance if you are concerned about home privacy and security.



Effortless Installation. Zero Disruption. Premium Performance, Without the Premium Price

Tap was designed to bring sophisticated home automation to everyone. Not just households willing to endure complex wiring, lengthy installations or eye-watering costs. Replacing a standard light switch, Tap installs in minutes, without construction work, rewiring or disruption to your home.



And while Tap is a premium device, proudly crafted in the UK with advanced technology, it comes at a much lower cost than traditional home automation systems. You can enjoy the intelligent control, automation and insights of a high-end smart home, without the need for specialist installers, expensive hubs or a complete home retrofit. And Tap delivers more functionality, more automation and more everyday value than conventional systems, at a price point that makes smart living accessible to many more homes.



Smarter Living, Simplified.

With Tap, your home becomes more comfortable, more efficient and more intuitive. What’s more, over time Tap just keeps getting better. It’s updated automatically over the air, regularly receiving new features without requiring additional effort from the user, additional hardware, or further installation and disruption.



Tewke is redefining the humble light switch, reinventing an unchanging feature of home life that’s been overlooked and undeveloped for decades. Tap is the smart home system that takes lighting automation to another level, delivers huge value through a host of other useful functionality and works quietly in the background, letting users simply get on with living their lives better.



-Ends-



About Tewke

Tewke is a climate technology startup, developing technology to enable a true smart grid, enabling optimised energy generation and consumption. Tewke’s first step on this journey is to control consumption, by developing the future of domestic energy optimisation and home automation devices. Headquartered in London, Tewke is developing technologies that can save energy in any home, whilst elevating the home living experience by making true home automation accessible. Tewke is a B Corp organisation and part of Google’s AI Energy Acceleration program, developing technology to help improve homes while reducing energy consumption.



Tewke is led by serial entrepreneur, Piers Daniell, who previously founded Fluidata (now FluidOne) in his bedroom in 2006 before growing it to over 150 employees and exiting in 2019. Sir James Wates is Chairman of Tewke, former Chairman of the Wates Group, one of the largest family-owned construction, development and property services company in the UK.

For more information on Tewke, please visit: www.tewke.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk