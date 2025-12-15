Santa may like to stick with some traditions, like travelling by sleigh – but he is embracing some new innovations in 2025 now AI has reached North Pole!



This year, for the first time ever, children will be able to talk to Santa Claus himself in a live two-way conversation, thanks to the magic of AI.



Portable North Pole (PNP), the world’s number one Santa app, has combined advanced and safe AI technology with the timeless spirit of Christmas. The new Talk to Santa option will allow children to have an authentic two-way conversation with St Nick, share their wishes, and receive personalised, natural responses in a live, magical experience that feels straight from the North Pole.



Alexandre Bérard, CEO, creators of Portable North Pole, said: “For 18 years, Portable North Pole has been trusted to create Christmas magic with personalised videos and calls for millions of families worldwide. With Talk to Santa, we’re bringing that experience to life like never before - giving more children a chance to speak with Santa himself, in real time.”



The new AI-powered conversation system is built with advanced speech recognition and has been developed with parents, integrating carefully designed responses to ensure that every moment feels authentic, warm, safe and filled with Christmas spirit. Each conversation is built within strict safety parameters, ensuring the content remains appropriate, family-friendly and secure. And with Talk to Santa available at just GBP 14.99 (as part of the Magic Pass or by purchasing credits) it’s a great way to keep the magic alive for believers of all ages, without breaking the bank.





New for Christmas 2025

This season, Portable North Pole has expanded its offering of personalised messages from Santa to include even more magical options for families:

• Talk to Santa (NEW) – Experience the first-ever real-time, two-way interactive conversation with Santa Claus.

• Children Stories (NEW) – Parents can choose from over 30 customised audio stories narrated by Santa himself, to make story-time a magical moment.

• Write Your Own Topic Calls (NEW) – A new feature that lets parents personalise Santa’s message to address specific moments or milestones in their child’s life.

• 12 New Videos and 5 New Calls – Discover Santa’s bustling workshop, all-new videos and exciting new scenes and features, that capture the true spirit of Christmas for audiences of all ages.



PNP includes over 100+ personalised Santa videos, calls and stories, featuring both free and premium messages for birthdays, life lessons and special moments year-round.



Families can start a FREE TRIAL and create their own personalised Santa experiences at www.portablenorthpole.com or by downloading the Portable North Pole app on iOS or Android. Standard single video prices start at GBP 6.99 and the recommended Magic Pass, which unlocks the complete PNP magical experience is available at an introductory price of GBP 14.99.



With over 30 million app downloads and more than 340 million personalised videos and

calls delivered, Portable North Pole continues to be the global leader in online personalised Christmas entertainment. Available on iOS, Android and web, and in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish and German, families can enjoy an experience that brings Santa’s magic to even more families around the world.



Portable North Pole continues to donate up to 5% of online sales to over 25 children’s hospitals worldwide, including the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital; Barts and The London Charity for the Royal London Children’s Hospital; Birmingham Children’s Hospital; and Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.



