1 in 5 Brits have suffered a turkey disaster in years gone by

New MEATER survey reveals that three quarters of the nation are simply winging it



A new festive survey* from MEATER has revealed that the Christmas turkey, the shining centrepiece of the big day’ dinner, is causing more stress than sparkle for British households this year. In fact, a third of Brits admit they’re feeling the pressure when it comes to roasting the star of the show.



Top Turkey Worries This Christmas:



• 25% worry about overcooking or undercooking

• 23% stress over timing the turkey with the rest of the feast

• 20% fret about keeping the bird juicy and full of festive flavour



Add concerns about oven space and accidentally forgetting to defrost the turkey, and it’s no wonder the nation is feeling the festive frazzle. Luckily, once the bird is finally cooked, confidence kicks in, with only 10% admitting they still worry about carving it.



The survey, which quizzed Brits on their Christmas cooking habits, also shed light on where the nation is picking up its prized festive bird. Unsurprisingly, supermarkets reign supreme for turkey shopping: Tesco leads, with over a third of Brits choosing to buy their bird there, followed by Sainsbury’s, which is the preferred choice for around a quarter, and Asda, selected by a fifth. Respondents revealed that price and quality were the main factors behind their supermarket of choice.



When it comes to cooking, more than half of Brits check whether their turkey is done by slicing into it to inspect the colour, while 15% rely on gut instinct alone and 10% confess they simply “just guess”, truly living on the edge of festive fate.



Turkey tragedies aren’t exactly rare either. 1 in 5 Brits have suffered a turkey disaster in years gone by, with more than a third reporting dried-out or burnt birds. But dryness isn’t the only mishap plaguing households. Survey respondents also admitted to having the family cat or dog steal the turkey, discovering they’d left the giblets inside, and realising their roasting tin didn’t actually fit in the oven. A Christmas spirit crushing moment for any Christmas cook.



It seems that while Christmas is full of magic, it’s also full of memorable mishaps.



Some might wonder whether all this turkey turmoil is worth it, especially since half the nation rarely (or never) cooks turkey outside of Christmas! Yet tradition wins. For almost 50% of Brits, Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without the big bird adorning the table.



That said, turkey isn’t going it alone. Almost 9 in 10 Brits cook additional meats on Christmas Day or replace turkey altogether. Chicken is the top alternative for those who feel turkey is too expensive, while beef and gammon remain festive favourites steeped in tradition.

With households catering for larger gatherings than usual, the pressure to deliver a perfect roast is higher than Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. But as smart technology becomes a staple in modern kitchens, festive cooking might just become a little merrier.



Two thirds of Brits said they would find a device that monitors the turkey and tells them exactly when it’s perfectly cooked to be helpful. Brits are ready to ditch guesswork and embrace gadget-powered perfection. After all, no one wants to be remembered for serving a turkey that’s drier than the Boxing Day jokes.



MEATER comments: "Our survey uncovered everything from overcooked birds to undercooked birds, accidentally roasted giblets, and even the occasional dog making off with Christmas dinner, so it’s clear the nation’s festive kitchens are full of surprises. It’s no shock, then, that two thirds of Brits said they’d welcome a device that monitors the Turkey throughout the cook and lets them know them when the Turkey’s perfectly ready. A smart meat thermometer brings a bit of calm to the chaos, leaving everyone free to enjoy the fun (and keep an eye on the family pet)."



Festive Turkey-Prep Reminders (Inspired by Real Disasters!)



To keep your Christmas running smoothly this year, here are a few merry must-remembers:



• Allow plenty of time for defrosting, it’s not a snowman, so the sooner the better.

• Check the turkey for giblets before it goes into the oven.

• Measure your roasting tray and oven in advance to avoid a Christmas morning geometry crisis.

• Makes sure the oven is up to temperature (it helps not to get drunk before dinner is served)

• Keep pets away from the cooling turkey (they’re faster than you think).

• And of course: use a meat thermometer so you’re not relying on guesswork or festive luck.



*The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 UK Natrep (aged 25+). The data was collected between 22.10.25 - 28.10.25. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.



