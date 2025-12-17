Recycling gets binned at Christmas as consumers

struggle with an avalanche of festive waste.



London, 16th December 2025: More than half of people admit they recycle less at Christmas as they are overwhelmed by packaging, wrapping paper and cards.



A new survey from specialist waste management company Sortera UK, reveals that confusion over festive bin collection days and a lack of space for rubbish are major reasons why recycling habits slip during the holiday season.



The surge in waste means 80% of consumers end up with at least one extra bag of rubbish after Christmas, whilst almost one in three households say they put out three or more additional bags on bin day.



Furthermore, over 50% of people recycle less at Christmas than they do throughout the rest of the year. Why? Because many feel unsure about what’s recyclable, struggle to find the time, or simply run out of space as recycling bins overflow with festive

packaging.



Sortera’s Marketing Director, Jonathan Younger, says the problem spikes at exactly the time households should be recycling more, “Christmas waste doubles, sometimes even triples, but recycling rates go the other way. People feel overwhelmed and the bins

fill up fast. The good news is that with a bit of planning, it’s still easy to stay on top of recycling and make sure things go in the right bin.”



Commenting on the survey results, Adam Herriott, Senior Specialist at WRAP said, “Last Christmas brought a surge of packaging and Christmas wrapping into our homes and, when the bins start to overflow, it’s easy to think 'Santa Baby bring me a bit more space'. The good news is that a few simple habits can make sure your day runs smoothly. Simple steps such as flattening boxes, reusing gift packaging, and checking any changes to local collections all help keep valuable materials in circulation.”



Sortera has launched a simple, practical Christmas Waste Guide, packed with tips for reducing waste, to help consumers stay green during the holidays.



Jonathan adds, “Small changes make a big difference. One of my favourites is switching from wrapping paper to reusable gift bags. They look great, save loads of time and can be used again and again, just don’t write on the tag.”



The Sortera Green Christmas Guide is available at

https://shop.sortera.co.uk/recycling-at-christmas/



Key Findings from the Sortera Christmas Waste Survey

• 82% of respondents said they had to deal with extra waste over Christmas.

• 80% have at least one extra bin bag of rubbish

• One third admit they have at least three additional bin bags.

• 80% blame it on too much packaging from gifts

• Nearly 75% blamed wrapping paper and cards

• Nearly a third say there is not enough space in bins at Christmas

• 20% say there is confusion over Christmas bin collection days.

• Over 50% are less likely to recycle as required after Christmas.



