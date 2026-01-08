Diligram has announced it is working with Nuffield Health to deploy its MyStaff app – an NHS-proven cloud‑based platform revolutionising document management and compliance for frontline healthcare teams.



Nuffield Health is rolling out the system across its UK hospital and fitness network as part of its long‑term strategy to further enhance governance, standardise information, and give frontline teams faster access to guidance. Following an extensive market evaluation, Nuffield Health chose MyStaff app - Diligram’s Document Management System (DMS) - citing best-in-class functionality, superior accessibility, and advanced compliance tracking. It reflects Nuffield Health’s assessment that MyStaff app is the most effective system for maintaining consistent, compliant information across diverse services and sites. This major rollout will give their entire workforce of 18,000 staff including hospital staff and external consultants, fitness and wellbeing clubs and clinical services, instant access to critical documents and policies – and allow the charity to track staff engagement.



MyStaff app enables organisations to manage document lifecycles with unprecedented precision:



• Ensuring consistent, controlled updates to essential documents.

• Delivering instant, frictionless access for staff on the frontline.

• Providing verifiable proof that staff have received and read documents – crucial for regulatory compliance with the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW), and Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS). .



The recent independent NHS evaluation of MyStaff app at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust highlighted major gains in compliance, productivity and staff experience, demonstrating how the platform performs at scale in a complex healthcare environment.



Built on a secure, cloud‑based architecture, the MyStaff app incorporates AI technologies that simplify version control, personalise content delivery, and strengthen governance procedures across large, complex healthcare networks.



“Working with Diligram on the deployment of MyStaff app reflects our commitment to equipping our teams with digital tools that enhance safety, accountability, and efficiency,” said Alison McCourt, Chief Clinical and Quality Officer at Nuffield Health. “MyStaff app has proven to be the most advanced and effective system for maintaining consistent, compliant information across our diverse services.”



Diligram CEO, Leslie Golding, added, “We are proud to support Nuffield Health in their mission to deliver excellence in care. MyStaff app was designed specifically for the pace and complexity of modern healthcare – transforming how critical updates reach the people who need them most,

“The national rollout across Nuffield Health marks a major milestone in healthcare digitisation, setting a new benchmark for compliance, staff engagement, and operational readiness across the UK’s healthcare sector”.



About the MyStaff app

MyStaff app directly addresses critical challenges of legacy system delays and staff non-compliance by providing a secure, AI-driven system that ensures every staff member receives and acknowledges essential updates, creating a continuous, auditable compliance chain from boardroom to bedside. Working closely and developed in collaboration with frontline teams and backend staff in the NHS. It has become a groundbreaking, secure platform enabling instant access to policies, training materials and guidelines and supports over 90% staff working at 3 major NHS Trusts - Mid-and-South Essex NHS FT, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS FT, and North Bristol NHS FT. An NHS Strategy Unit evaluation at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust reported substantial improvements in document compliance, time released back to patient care and sustainability, validating MyStaff app’s impact in a large NHS setting. www.mystaffapp.ai





ENDS



About Diligram Limited

Diligram Limited is a London-based health-technology company specialising in AI‑driven compliance and workforce solutions for complex healthcare organisations. Its flagship product, MyStaff app, streamlines document management, improves accessibility, and strengthens regulatory assurance across large, distributed workforces in the UK and abroad. https://www.mystaffapp.ai

The MyStaff app has achieved national acclaim, recognised by multiple awards:

• Finalist in HSJ Digital Awards 2025 and HSJ Partnership Awards 2025

• Winner of Health Tech Digital Awards 2023

• Finalist at Nursing Times Awards 2024 and HETT Awards 2022



About Nuffield Health

For over 65 years Nuffield Health has been a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to building a healthier nation. We are at the forefront of providing high quality healthcare and fitness support through our network of 35 hospitals and 110 fitness and wellbeing centres.



We work as a team to help people achieve their health and wellbeing ambitions, providing high quality hospital care and fitness support, and championing free health and wellbeing programmes in local communities by giving more people the tools they need to live a healthy life. These programmes help people understand and improve their own health, including those living with joint pain and the effects of cancer and its treatment.



Find out more about us and our pioneering models of care: https://www.nuffieldhealth.com or LinkedIn



For more information, contact Leslie Golding

Phone number: 07730 426310

Email: leslie@diligram.com