The fundraising has not only made a difference to the hospice, but it has also brought our teams together.

The Adelphi Group of Companies has raised £2,110 for St Peter & St James Hospice, which provides compassionate hospice care in the heart of Sussex. Headquartered in Haywards Heath, Adelphi is an award-winning, family-owned UK manufacturer and supplier of packaging machinery and equipment, and a pharmaceutical distribution company. Adelphi chose the hospice as its Charity of the Year 2025 and over the last 12 months has run a wide range of staff-led fundraising activities.



Employees across Adelphi have taken part in everything from wine raffles and pancake sales to an ultra-marathon, and a fiercely contested bake-off by the company’s passionate bakers. One of the most memorable initiatives was Adelphi’s ‘Auction of Promises’, in which staff offered personal pledges, from home-baked cakes and car valeting to crochet and yoga lessons, that colleagues could bid on. The event proved to be both the most successful fundraiser of the year and was great for team-building. Another popular internal fundraising activity was the ‘Sponge a Director’ challenge, which saw eight directors volunteer to be soaked by wet sponges, raising significant funds for the hospice.



Beyond these in-house initiatives, Adelphi entered teams in all four of St Peter & St James’ fun ‘Biz Quizzes’, winning each one. The quizzes involved going head-to-head with other local businesses in an evening of friendly competition, good food, and great raffle prizes. The company also joined the charity’s ‘Shine Bright’ 3k Illuminated In-Memory Walk, a moving community event held in remembrance of loved ones.



The year-long fundraising programme was led by Emily Salmon at Adelphi, supported by a team of charity champions including Ellen Holroyd, Becky Craig, Daisy-Ellen Wyatt, and Nick Atkins.



Emily Salmon from Adelphi said: “We are thrilled to have raised £2,110, exceeding our original target of £1,500. Supporting others is central to Adelphi’s core values, and St Peter & St James is a local charity that means a great deal to our staff. It has been wonderful to help a charity that provides such compassionate support, helping patients and their families at incredibly difficult times. The fundraising has not only made a difference to the hospice, but it has also brought our teams together. I am extremely grateful to our charity champions whose help in planning and setting up events has made this year such a success.”

Earlier this year Adelphi’s commitment to fundraising and volunteering was recognised when the company was named Corporate Supporter of the Year 2025 by St Peter & St James Hospice at its Volunteer Awards evening.



“St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults facing life-limiting illnesses in our community. It costs £19,000 per day to run all our hospice services, and we provide our support free of charge. As we only receive limited government funding, we rely on the generosity of our community to donate time and money. We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of businesses like Adelphi. Over the last year, they have raised funds for us through bake-offs and an auction of promises, provided raffle prizes for us, and are our reigning undefeated ‘Biz Quiz’ champions. We are also very grateful to Bruce, who dressed as a flamingo to run in aid of us on Christmas Day! The passion and commitment that the Adelphi team have shown resulted in them winning our Corporate Supporter of the Year Award 2025, and they are very well-deserving recipients. The donations we have received from Adelphi will ensure we can continue to be a safe, modern, effective and sustainable hospice for generations to come,” said Amanda Fadero, CEO of St Peter & St James Hospice.



The Adelphi Group of Companies’ core values include supporting the local economy and the natural environment, operating with integrity, delivering on its commitments, nurturing the next generation, valuing colleagues and rewarding excellence. Charity and community are therefore very much at the heart of Adelphi’s ethos. Based in Haywards Heath since 1984, supporting and engaging with the local community is extremely important to the Adelphi.



To donate to Adelphi’s JustGiving page for St Peter & St James Hospice visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/adelphi-2025



For further information on St Peter & St James Hospice visit: https://stpjhospice.org/.

For further information on Adelphi, telephone: +44 (0) 1444 472 300 or visit https://www.adelphi.uk.com.



Notes for Editors

Adelphi

Established in 1947, The Adelphi Group of Companies is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485 certified, award-winning UK manufacturer and supplier of packing machinery and equipment, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions to our global customer base. The Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions, and today incorporates five independent but complementary divisions: Adelphi Masterfil, Adelphi Manufacturing, Adelphi Pharma Hygiene Products, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, and Coldstream Engineering.

The Group is family-owned and managed, and this will continue on to the next generation. This continuity of ownership ensures stability, which is highly valued by our suppliers, staff and customers; many of our relationships date back over decades, and are built on mutual respect and trust. These values are upheld by everyone at the Adelphi Group of Companies, wherever they are in the world.



St Peter & St James

About Us

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care, free of charge, to adults living with a life-limiting illness in our community. Our support extends to friends and families too. Our community includes Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Lewes, Uckfield and everywhere in between. We have been serving our community for 50 years and our vision is to ensure we continue to be a safe, modern, sustainable hospice for generations to come.

Mission

We support people to live and die well, according to what matters most to them. Our mission is to provide the best possible care, in the right place, at the right time, to everyone who needs us. Our workforce is committed to excellence in all they do.

Key Values

They are at the heart of our organisation and underpin all that we do. They define who we are, how we work, what we believe in and stand for.

Compassion – We show kindness, understanding and empathy in how we treat each other, delivering care that honours dignity.

Collaboration – We work together with excellence, inclusion and trust, encouraging diverse perspectives and building strong partnerships.

Empowerment – We foster a culture of autonomy, accountability and openness, enabling everyone to participate actively in decision-making.