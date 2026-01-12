Landmark partnership brings AI-powered, 3D-printed personalised wellness to Boots customers across the UK and Ireland



Nourished, the flagship brand from British health-tech scale-up Rem3dy Health, brings the world’s first truly personalised nutrition experience to selected Boots stores and online at boots.com.



The launch marks a major step forward for the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) category, making science-led personalised wellness accessible at scale for the first time.



From 12 January 2026, customers will be able to access Nourished Formulaic online at boots.com, with an in-store rollout between 14 – 22 January across six flagship Boots stores: Westfield White City (London), Meadowhall (Sheffield), Eldon Square (Newcastle), Bluewater (Dartford), Trafford Centre (Manchester) and Liffey Valley (Dublin) - marking Nourished’s first retail launch in Ireland.



Personalised nutrition, made simple



Using Nourished’s fast, intuitive, AI-powered “Find Your Formula” quiz, customers receive personalised supplement recommendations tailored to their lifestyle, goals, and health needs - removing the guesswork and overwhelm often associated with traditional VMS aisles.



In-store, customers will be invited to engage via interactive touchscreens, seamlessly connecting Boots shoppers to Nourished’s personalisation ecosystem and enabling smarter, more confident wellbeing choices.



Nourished Formulaic supports a wide range of needs including energy, sleep, immunity, clarity, gut health, menopause, psychological function and more, representing a new era of personalised wellness within mainstream retail.



Patented British technology, retail-ready



Nourished Formulaic is manufactured using proprietary, UK-developed 3D printing technology created by Rem3dy Health, which holds 29 granted patents across hardware, software and material science.



Each personalised gummy is produced using a high-speed additive manufacturing process, enabling up to seven active ingredients to be precisely layered within a single gummy - ensuring ingredient separation, stability and efficacy while delivering a superior consumer experience.



All products are vegetarian, sugar-free and gluten-free, and packaged in eco-friendly, plastic-free packaging. Manufacturing takes place at Nourished’s GFSI-certified facility in Birmingham, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to British innovation and sustainable production.



Industry perspectives



Melissa Snover, Founder and CEO of Rem3dy Health, added:

“When I invented the world’s first truly personalised nutrition product, my mission was to transform how people understand and care for their health. Over the past five years, more than two million people have completed the Nourished quiz, allowing us to build one of the most comprehensive datasets on consumer wellness needs in the UK.”



“That insight tells us people want solutions they can trust - but are often overwhelmed by the traditional supplements aisle. Being available at Boots allows us to bring personalised, research-driven nutrition to the high street for the very first time, making it simpler, smarter and more accessible for everyone.”



Nourished Formulaic launches on boots.com on 12 January 2026 and in six flagship Boots stores from 14 – 22 January 2026.



Find out more at boots.com/nourished



About Nourished

Rem3dy Health is a UK-based health tech innovator transforming wellness through proprietary 3D printing and AI-driven personalisation. With 29 patented technologies across hardware, processes, and materials, it delivers tailored, vegetarian, sugar-free nutrition solutions in sustainable packaging. Its flagship brand, Nourished, offers the world’s first customisable nutrient gummy, produced on demand in a state-of-the-art hybrid facility in Birmingham.



As leaders in personalised consumer health, the company combines science-backed formulations, sustainable manufacturing, and data-driven insights to deliver targeted solutions at scale. Through Nourished’ s D2C offering and global B2B partnerships, Remedy Health empowers people to take control of their wellbeing with customisation and convenience.