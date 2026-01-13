FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Charlestown, Nevis – January 2026



Olympian Alice Dearing Heads to the Caribbean for the Iconic Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim



Former Marathon Swimmer and Team GB Olympic swimmer, Alice Dearing, is heading to the stunning Caribbean island of Nevis this March, to take part in one of the region’s most spectacular open water events on March 28th, the Nevis to Saint Kitts Cross Channel Swim.



Set against the breathtaking backdrop of turquoise seas, volcanic peaks and palm fringed coastline, the annual 4.1km swim is more than just a sporting challenge. It is a celebration of the natural beauty, culture and adventure that define Nevis and St Kitts. Swimmers make the iconic crossing between the two islands, experiencing crystal clear waters and unforgettable Caribbean scenery every stroke of the way.



Alice Dearing, who made history as the first Black woman to represent Great Britain in Olympic swimming, brings star power and inspiration to this year’s event. A Tokyo 2021 Olympian and multiple time national champion, Alice is one of Britain’s most respected endurance and open water swimmers. Since stepping back from elite competition, she has become a powerful advocate for diversity in swimming and open water sport, inspiring a new generation to get into the water.



Alice Dearing Said: “I love swims that feel like a real journey and it doesn’t get more special than crossing between two islands in a place as beautiful as Nevis and St Kitts”

“Warm water, incredible scenery and that sense of adventure are what open water swimming is all about. This is a bucket list swim for so many people and I’m really excited to be part of it.”



Andia Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, added: “We are delighted to welcome Alice Dearing to Nevis for this iconic event. The cross-channel swim perfectly showcases the natural beauty of our island and the spirit of adventure that defines Nevis. Events like this help us share our island with the world and we look forward to welcoming swimmers and visitors alike for an unforgettable experience.”



The Nevis to Saint Kitts Cross Channel Swim attracts swimmers from around the world, combining world class safety standards, expert organisation and a uniquely Caribbean atmosphere. Whether participants are seasoned endurance athletes or passionate open water enthusiasts, the event promises an unforgettable journey across one of the most beautiful channels in the Caribbean.



Beyond the swim itself, visitors are encouraged to explore what Nevis has to offer - a rare blend of barefoot luxury, rich history and unspoilt adventure.



As the birthplace of Sir Alexander Hamilton, the island is steeped in heritage, with beautifully preserved historic sites and charming Georgian architecture set against a backdrop of lush rainforest and golden beaches. Guests can experience hiking the Nevis Peak, unwinding in natural hot springs or simply relaxing on tranquil, uncrowded, world class beaches while experiencing the vibrant local cuisine and famously warm hospitality.



-ENDS-



For more information please contact: Nevis@Franciscommunications.co.uk