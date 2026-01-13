With Lumo, HANNspree transforms paper-like technology from a reading-only solution into a true everyday tablet experience

Breakthrough paper-like display meets full Tablet performance. Lumo by HANNspree brings visual wellness, fluid interaction, and everyday versatility together to redefine what a Tablet can do.



Display specialist, HANNspree, is pleased to announce a new Tablet PC that introduces an entirely new category. The new Lumo Paper Tablet is a full-featured Android tablet that delivers the benefits of a paper-like display without sacrificing speed, colour, or versatility. With Lumo, HANNspree transforms paper-like technology from a reading-only solution into a true everyday tablet experience that prioritizes eye health, comfort, and efficiency without compromises.



Goodbye slow refresh rates and monochrome visuals - Now, the paper-like experience can move beyond static reading, and rich, colourful content can be enjoyed without the harsh glare or eye strain of traditional LCD or OLED screens. Lumo features a 7.8-inch paper-like display capable of 16.7 million colours, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-fast 5ms response time. This means users can finally scroll websites naturally, watch videos comfortably, play casual games smoothly, and even join video calls with confidence on a paper-like display.



Designed for eyes - At the heart of Lumo is its exclusive ecoVISION™ Display, built on advanced proprietary technology developed by parent company, HannStar. Rather than emitting harsh backlight like conventional screens, Lumo reflects ambient light, just like real paper. The brighter the surrounding environment, the more vivid and crisp the display appears, all while consuming less power. The result is a flicker-free, anti-glare, blue-light-free viewing experience that feels natural in any setting. Lumo is the ideal solution for professionals working long hours on screens, students and educators prioritizing eye health, children both at home and in school, and users with visual sensitivities, including photophobia, migraines, and computer vision syndrome (CVS).



Lumo includes an LED front light for continued use at nighttime, and this smart reading light, automatically adjusts brightness for optimal comfort.



All-day power meets full Android flexibility - By combining an energy-efficient display with optimized hardware, Lumo delivers long battery life without compromising performance. Running on Android 14, Lumo gives users full access to their favourite apps, unlocking productivity, entertainment, and creativity on a paper-like screen for the first time.



Slim, lightweight, and built to be held - Designed for true portability, Lumo measures just 6.6mm thin and weighs only 250g, making it easy to hold comfortably in one hand for extended periods. Lumo is built for work, learning, and play, anywhere, and integrated speakers and a microphone support communication, media consumption, and collaboration on the move.



Precision Writing, Naturally - An optional HANNspree USI 2.0 stylus enhances Lumo’s versatility. Enjoy 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, dedicated eraser button, a pen-on-paper-like writing feel. With 10-point multi-touch, Lumo supports seamless pen and finger input simultaneously, perfect for notes, sketches, annotations, and creative workflows.



Martin Kent, Territory Manager, HANNspree says: “Lumo isn’t just another tablet, and it isn’t just another eReader. It’s a Dynamic Paper Tablet which finally bridges the gap between eye-friendly display and modern tablet performance. By combining visual wellness, colour, speed, and flexibility, Lumo represents a fundamental shift in how tablets can and should work. Lumo is the tablet we already know, reimagined with greater consideration for our health and to be more sustainable for the future.”



Please find the full specification for Lumo below. HANNspree’s Lumo is available now, RRP £299.



-ends-



HANNspree Lumo 7.8” SN08HD1B

Screen size: 7.8”

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Display: ecoVISION™ Display

Display Colours: 16.7M colours

Response Time: 5ms (Typical)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Viewing Angle: 120° (H) / 120° (V)

Brightness: Front Light: 50 nits (Max.)

OS: Android 14

Memory: 4GB

Internal Storage: 64GB eMMC memory

Touchscreen: 10 point multi-touch – USI 2.0

Touch Input: Finger and stylus pen

WLAN@ Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n/a/ac 2.4/5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Ambient light sensor / G-sensor

Camera: Front-facing camera 5MP / Back camera: 8MP (auto focus)

Microphone

Speakers: 1W

Input: USC Type-C 2.0 x 1

Battery: Li-Ion Battery 3,000mAh

Dimensions: 134.1 x 185.1 x 6.6mm (W x H x D)

Net Weight 250g



About HANNspree

HANNspree is the green label display brand, innovating to improve eye care and energy efficiency. The company, which is based in Europe with offices in Germany and the UK, has been leading a green wave in display technology since 2005 when its sleek and energy efficient LCD products were first introduced to the market. HANNspree ecoVISION™ launched in 2024 to advance next-generation Reflective LCD (RLCD) and Transflective LCD (TLCD) technology, promising to improve energy efficiency and help users who experience digital eye strain.



HANNspree is affiliated with HannStar Display Corporation (TWSE:6116), a flat panel display manufacturer, headquartered in Taiwan, that specializes in the innovation and commercialization of TFT-LCD technology. Since its establishment in 1998, HannStar has been devoted to advancing display technology, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and exploring new product applications.



For more information visit HANNspree or join the conversation on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk