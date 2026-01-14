January 14, 2026 Davos, Switzerland. — On the occasion of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will host a series of Ukrainian events aimed at amplifying Ukraine’s voice, highlighting its resilience, and fostering dialogue on the future of the country and global security.



On 22 January 2026, the Foundation will hold its traditional Davos Ukrainian Breakfast, bringing together political leaders, business executives, policymakers, and civil society representatives to discuss Ukraine’s role in shaping the future of Europe and the democratic world.



On 20-22 January 2026, the Foundation will also present the project “Ukraine: Future’s Frontline”, organised in partnership with PinchukArtCentre and the Office of the President of Ukraine. The project will include an exhibition and a three-day discussion program focused on Ukraine as a testing ground for the future of security, innovation, and reconstruction. The official opening of the project is scheduled for January 20, 2026, at 10:00 CET (an online livestream will be available).



As part of the exhibition, works by Ukrainian artists Oleksii Sai, Yarema Malashchuk, and Roman Khimey will be presented, alongside Damien Hirst’s The Incomplete Truth. The exhibition addresses the risk of war spreading to Europe while stressing the need for peace through strength. A portrait of Ukraine at the frontline of innovation as well as the best line of defence for Europe’s future.



In addition, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will once again serve as a co-organiser of Ukraine House Davos, the Ukrainian platform at the World Economic Forum, which facilitates open dialogue between Ukraine and the global community.



Both “Ukraine: Future’s Frontline” and Ukraine House Davos will take place at the same venue at Promenade 59, Davos. Each project will have its own distinct program, while together they will create a shared space for discussion, reflection, and engagement around Ukraine’s present challenges and future opportunities.

Detailed programs and updates will be published on the respective project websites:



Ukraine: Future’s Frontline: www.ukraineindavos.org

Ukraine House Davos: Ukraine House Davos 2026

Victor Pinchuk Foundation: pinchukfund.org



‘Ukraine: Future’s Frontline’ is a platform exploring our future security, prosperity and global position. Our future is shaped in Ukraine: Ukrainians defend their sovereignty and Europe’s security. And in this fight, Ukraine must be at the cutting edge of innovation. Of the competition that will determine tomorrow’s world. Ukrainians develop cutting edge drone technology, AI, and redefine standards for military and civilian technologies.



Innovation is a challenge for Europe and the West. For Ukrainians, it is an acute life-or-death question. Innovate or die. Ukraine’s forward approach to innovation can inspire its partners. With resolve and innovation, we can shape the frontline of a future of Ukrainian recovery in a strong, peaceful, secure Europe and West.



The project “Ukraine: Future’s Frontline” offers a view of what our shared future can look like — and why it begins in Ukraine.



The official opening of the project ‘Ukraine: Future’s Frontline’ will take place on 20 January 2026, at 10:00 (CET) at Promenade 59, space shared with Ukraine House Davos.



To join the Project opening please register here.



Davos Ukrainian Breakfast is the traditional private event hosted by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and EastOne, on the occasion of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.



Ukraine House Davos is organised by Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund and Horizon Capital.



In 2024, Ukraine House Davos, featuring the Deciding Your Tomorrow exhibition organised by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, was named ‘Best Pavilion’ by POLITICO. The exhibition in Davos 2024 featured a stunning map of Russian war crimes, as well as the screens showing TikTok videos by Ukrainian bloggers about people living their lives, finding joy, love and moments of happiness despite constant threat.



The Victor Pinchuk Foundation, an international, private and non-partisan philanthropic foundation based in Ukraine, was established in 2006 by businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk. It empowers the young generation to change their country and the world. Currently, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation implements numerous projects to help victims of the Russian assault on Ukraine, and to draw attention to Ukraine among international elites and wider audiences and connects Ukraine with Europe, the West and the world.



The Victor Pinchuk Foundation’s ongoing projects include, besides aid for victims of war in Ukraine among others, the following long-term projects and programs: all-Ukrainian RECOVERY project for innovative rehabilitation of soldiers gravely wounded by war; a national project RETURNING aimed at supporting the mental health of military personnel, veterans, and their families affected by the psychological trauma caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine; an all-Ukrainian network of neonatal centres “Cradles of Hope”; the largest private scholarship program in Ukraine “Zavtra.UA”; the WorldWideStudies scholarship programme for Ukrainian students studying abroad; the Veteran Hub, the first open space in Ukraine for veterans and NGOs dealing with veteran affairs; and the PinchukArtCentre, the most dynamic art centre in Ukraine and the region, which gives free-of-charge access to contemporary art to inspire new thinking. The Foundation supports the international network Yalta European Strategy (YES), a leading forum for discussing Ukraine’s European future and global context, as well as a crowdfunding platform to foster giving in Ukrainian society, dobro.ua.



Official website: pinchukfund.org.