UK Survey Highlights Decline in DIY Confidence as Experts Warn of Impact on Home Safety and Energy Efficiency



Recent UK research into household skills has highlighted a growing lack of confidence in basic DIY tasks, particularly among younger adults, prompting industry experts to warn of wider implications for home safety, energy efficiency and building compliance.



The research, commissioned by Halfords and conducted among more than 2,000 UK adults in late 2024, found that a significant proportion of Generation Z respondents feel uncomfortable carrying out simple household jobs. Even routine tasks such as changing a light bulb were cited as a concern, with safety worries — including fear of using ladders — commonly mentioned.



The findings point to a broader shift in attitudes toward home maintenance. Around a third of respondents believe younger generations are losing practical skills due to reduced hands-on learning at home and fewer practical programmes in schools. As a result, more homeowners are choosing to rely on professionals for tasks that were once considered straightforward.



Industry specialists say this trend is increasingly visible across the home improvement sector.



According to Colin’s Sash Windows, the decline in DIY confidence is particularly noticeable among first-time buyers and younger homeowners, who are often reluctant to attempt work that could affect safety or long-term performance.



“Many homeowners now recognise that certain jobs carry lasting consequences if done incorrectly,” said Colin Greenslade, founder of the company. “Windows and doors are a good example. Poor installation can lead to heat loss, draughts, condensation, security issues and, in some cases, non-compliance with current building or fire-safety standards.”



Professionals across the sector note that modern homes are subject to far stricter regulations than in previous decades, particularly around energy efficiency and fire safety. As standards have tightened, the margin for error has reduced, making specialist knowledge more important.



Incorrectly installed windows can undermine insulation and increase heating costs, while unsuitable internal doors in multi-occupancy buildings may fail to meet fire-safety requirements. Experts argue that this has contributed to a shift away from DIY toward professional installation.



“Reluctance to DIY is not necessarily a negative development,” Greenslade added. “In many cases, homeowners are making informed decisions by choosing qualified installers who understand current regulations and product performance.”



The Halfords research suggests this approach is likely to continue, with younger generations placing greater emphasis on safety, compliance and long-term outcomes. Industry observers say this reflects a changing definition of responsible home ownership — one where knowing when to seek professional expertise is as important as practical ability.



The consumer research referenced was commissioned by Halfords and conducted among 2,000+ UK adults in late 2024.



Colin’s Sash Windows is a UK-based specialist supplier of traditional and modern window and door systems for residential and commercial properties.