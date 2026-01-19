EMBARGOED TO 21ST JANUARY 2026

From Walls to Bloodstream: Are Decaying Conventional Paints a Source of Your Body’s Microplastic Load?

Free DIY Microplastics Audit Now Available.

FROME, UK — 21st January 2026 — As the global scientific community raises the alarm over microplastics detected in human blood, lungs, and placentas, their attention is turning to another "hidden culprit" inside our homes: decaying conventional paints.

For decades, we have coated our living and work spaces in "liquid plastics"—acrylic and vinyl resins. Today, a landmark UK-funded documentary reveals the scale of the microplastic crisis, featuring Paint Zero®, a new bio-mineral coating to break the cycle of indoor plastic inhalation.

1. The "Triple Zero" Standard: A New Baseline for Health

Conventional paints rely on 20th-century "plastic film" technology, one that eventually becomes brittle and sheds for a variety of reasons. Paint Zero has skipped a generation of chemistry to offer one of the first indoor decorating paints to achieve a Triple Zero profile:

• Zero Microplastics: No synthetic polymer binders to decay into microplastic particles.

• Zero VOCs: Truly odour-free with no chemical outgassing.

• Zero Toxic Biocides: Natural mineral preservation instead of synthetic poisons.

By replacing petrochemical resins with a patented plant-protein and mineral-bound matrix, Paint Zero doesn't just beautify your walls, it hardens into a breathable stone-like coating by absorbing 12 grams of Carbon Dioxide every square meter.

2. Featured in the Official UKRI ‘Future Makers’ Film

Paint Zero’s ‘Triple Zero’ announcement coincides with the premiere of the UK-funded ‘Future Makers’ documentary on 21st January. The film features Paint Zero as a key alternative to conventional plastic paints, highlighting how the global paint industry is facing customer and regulatory pressures for change.

“Our mission was to create a paint that honours the health of the building and its occupants,” says Ross Harling of Paint Zero. “By using minerals from the Earth's crust and plant extracts from the Farmer's field, we’ve created a coating that is vapor-permeable and entirely free of the plastics that eventually decay into tiny particles, impacting all of us. Paint Zero is, quite simply, nature on your walls.”

Paint Zero represents a "sea-change" for the paint world—cleaner, lighter, and fundamentally safer for human health- from raw materials to shipping, usage and disposal.

3. Launching the DIY "Hidden Culprit" Check

If you are concerned that the near-invisible shedding of aged paint polymers is already happening in your home or school, you can now take action.

Available today from www.paintzero.com, Paint Zero has launched the DIY Microplastics Audit. These simple screening tools allow families to quickly assess if the plastic paints on their walls have reached their decay point and may be shedding micro-fragments into the air. This audit is the first step in reclaiming a healthy, plastic-free environment for the next generation.

________________________________________

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Paint Zero®

Based in FROME, Somerset, UK, Paint Zero is the pioneer of 100% microplastic-free bio-technology coatings. Packaged as lightweight powders to be mixed with tap water, Paint Zero reduces transport emissions and eliminates throwaway containers through the use of bio-compostable pouches.

For more information,technical assessment, interview requests, samples, or to access the DIY Microplastics Audit, please contact:

Steve Smith

steve@paintzero.com +44(0)7344 103604

Website: www.paintzero.com

#PaintZero #Microplastics #FutureMakers #HealthyHome #PlasticFree #IndoorAirQuality #suitedandbooted.org