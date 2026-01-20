On January 22, 2026 in Davos (Switzerland), the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and EastOne, will host the annual Ukrainian Breakfast discussion, their traditional event, which takes place on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The discussion will look at how to end the war and overcome challenges facing Ukraine, Europe and the West.



The event will be livestreamed at 7:30 am (CET), available via this link



The discussion panel will include Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary-General; Edgars Rinkevics, President of the Republic of Latvia; Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland; Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and Andrej Plenković, The Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia.



Fareed Zakaria, Host and Bestselling Author on CNN, will moderate the discussion.



The Ukrainian Breakfast (Lunch) discussion at Davos has been held annually since 2005 with the aim of putting Ukraine on the international agenda and to bring Ukrainian and international leaders together.



In addition to the traditional Ukrainian Breakfast Discussion, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will host the project 'Ukraine: Future’s Frontline’, combining an exhibition and ongoing discussion program focused on Ukraine as a testing ground for the future of security, innovation, and reconstruction.



The Project 'Ukraine: Future’s Frontline’ will run on 19-22 January, 2026 at Promenade 59, Davos, in a space shared with Ukraine House Davos.

In addition, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will once again serve as a co-organizer of Ukraine House Davos, the Ukrainian platform at the World Economic Forum, which facilitates open dialogue between Ukraine and the global community.

Details of the discussion program are available on the website www.ukraineindavos.org



Notes to the editor:

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation, an international, private and non-partisan philanthropic foundation based in Ukraine, was established in 2006 by businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk. It empowers the young generation to change their country and the world. Currently, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation implements numerous projects to help victims of the Russian assault on Ukraine, and to draw attention to Ukraine among international elites and wider audiences and connects Ukraine with Europe, the West and the world.



The Victor Pinchuk Foundation’s ongoing projects include, besides aid for victims of war in Ukraine among others, the following long-term projects and programs: all-Ukrainian RECOVERY project for innovative rehabilitation of soldiers gravely wounded by war; a national project RETURNING aimed at supporting the mental health of military personnel, veterans, and their families affected by the psychological trauma caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine; an all-Ukrainian network of neonatal centres “Cradles of Hope”; the largest private scholarship program in Ukraine “Zavtra.UA”; the WorldWideStudies scholarship programme for Ukrainian students studying abroad; the Veteran Hub, the first open space in Ukraine for veterans and NGOs dealing with veteran affairs; and the PinchukArtCentre, the most dynamic art centre in Ukraine and the region, which gives free-of-charge access to contemporary art to inspire new thinking. The Foundation supports the international network Yalta European Strategy (YES), a leading forum for discussing Ukraine’s European future and global context, as well as a crowdfunding platform to foster giving in Ukrainian society, dobro.ua.

Official website: pinchukfund.org.



PARTNER:

The International Renaissance Foundation is one of the largest charitable foundations in Ukraine. Since 1990 we have been helping to develop an open society based on democratic values in Ukraine. During its activity, the Foundation has supported about 20 thousand projects, to which more than 65 thousand activists and organizations of Ukraine have joined. The funding amounted to over $ 380 million.



Site: www.irf.ua

Facebook: www.fb.com/irf.ukraine