Many plant-based alternatives are cheaper or cost the same as their meat and dairy equivalents, a supermarket price comparison by Veganuary has found. Switching to meat and dairy alternatives can save shoppers money, as well as being a healthier and kinder option.



For example, a 454g pack of eight Tesco beef burgers costs £4, while the same-sized pack of Plant Chef meat-free burgers is just £2.25 – almost half the price. At Sainsbury’s, a 500g pack of Linda McCartney vegetarian mince is £3.30, compared with £5.19 for British or Irish 5% fat beef mince – over a third cheaper.



Other examples include Ocado’s Boursin Plant-Based Garlic & Herb cheese (150g) at £2.40 versus the dairy version at £3, and Aldi’s No Chicken Kievs (2 pack) at £1.99, compared to £2.25 for the meat version. These findings show that plant-based eating doesn’t need to be expensive, and there are plenty of affordable options on supermarket shelves for those taking part in Veganuary or looking for alternatives to animal products.



A YouGov poll* commissioned by Veganuary found that more than one-third of UK adults (37%) say they’re likely to buy plant-based products like dairy-free cheese or meat alternatives this January. Almost one-third (32%) say they prefer whole-food options such as beans, lentils, tofu and tempeh, while nearly one-quarter (23%) enjoy both whole foods and plant-based meat alternatives equally. Veganuary is a popular time for people to explore plant-based alternatives, with many supermarkets offering promotions and discounts across their plant-based ranges throughout the month.



Wendy Matthews, Veganuary CEO, says: “Comparing prices at the supermarket shows that eating plant-based doesn’t have to cost more. From vegan cheeses to meat-free burgers, sausages and ready meals, there are affordable options for everyone. Shoppers can also choose from whole-food sources like beans, tofu and tempeh, which are not only budget-friendly but great for overall health. Choosing plant-based is kinder to animals and the planet, and it doesn’t have to come with a bigger shopping bill.”



FINDINGS (prices correct as of 20/01/26)



SAINSBURY’S



Linda McCartney Vegetarian Mince (500g): £3.30 versus Sainsbury's British or Irish 5% Fat Beef Mince (500g): £5:19



Plant Pioneers Lentil Cottage Pie with Potato & Sweet Potato Mash (400g): £3.50 versus Sainsbury's Cottage Pie (400g): £3.75



Plant Pioneers Vegan Meat Free Lasagne (400g): £2.00 versus Sainsbury's Beef Lasagne Ready Meal For 1 (400g): £2.00



Plant Pioneers Southern Fried No Chicken Wrap: £3.40 versus Sainsbury's Southern Fried Chicken Wrap: £3.40





TESCO



Tesco Plant Chef Meat-Free Burgers 8 Pack (454g): £2.25 versus Tesco Beef Burgers 8 Pack (454g): £4.00



Tesco Plant Chef Meat-Free Balls 12 Pack (336g): £3.60 or £2.85 Clubcard Price versus Tesco Beef Meatballs 12 Pack (336g): £3.95



Heinz Plant-Based Baked Beanz & Vegan Sausages (415g): £2.00 versus Heinz Baked Beans & Sausages (415g): £2.00



Pukka Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Pie: £2.25 versus Pukka Chicken & Mushroom Pie: £2.25





ALDI



Plant Menu Mature Grated Vegan Cheese (0.2kg): £1.95 versus Grated Mature Cheddar (0.25kg): £2.19



No Chicken Kievs 2 Pack: £1.99 versus Garlic & Herb Chicken Kievs 2 Pack: £2.25



UHT Unsweetened Soya Milk (1L): £0.99 versus UHT Semi Skimmed Milk (1L): £0.99





ASDA



Vitalite Dairy Free Spread (500g): £1.20 versus Clover Original Spread (500g): £1.50



Lurpak Plant Based Alternative to Spreadable or Butter (400g): £4.25 versus Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil (400g): £4.25



OMV! Deliciously Vegan Plant Based OMV! No Chicken Caesar Wrap: £2.87 versus ASDA Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap: £2.87





OCADO



Boursin Plant-Based Garlic & Herbs (150g): £2.40 on offer versus Boursin Garlic & Herbs Soft French Cheese (150g): £3.00



Babybel Plant-Based Vegan Snacks (5 pack): £1.75 on offer versus Mini Babybel Original Cheese Snacks (6 pack): £2.45



Violife Non-Dairy Cheese Alternative 10 Slices: £2.00 on offer versus M&S British Medium Cheddar 10 Slices: £2.90





ICELAND



Greggs 4 Vegan Sausage Rolls (420g): £3.50 versus Greggs 4 Sausage Rolls (427g): £3.50



Richmond 8 Meat-Free Tasty Sausages (304g): £2.00 versus Richmond 8 Thick Pork Sausages (344g): £2.00 reduced from £2.75



Oumph! 4 Smash Burgers (320g): £3.50 versus Myprotein 4 Smashed Beef Burgers 340g: £5.00





M&S



Plant Kitchen Mushroom Spaghetti Bolognese (400g): £4.00 versus Spaghetti Bolognese (400g): £4.00



Plant Kitchen No Beef Mince (500g): £5.00 vs British Beef Mince 5% Fat (500g): £5.20 and British Beef Mince 12% Fat (500g): £5.00



Vegetable Tikka Masala with Long Grain Rice (400): £4.25 vs M&S Chicken Tikka Masala with Basmati Rice (400g): £4.25



Plant Kitchen Vegan Woodfired BBQ Veggie Pizza: £6.00 vs M&S Classic Margherita Woodfired & Stonebaked Pizza: £6.00





Notes to editor



*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2152 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 24th - 27th October 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).



Veganuary is free to join, and people can take part at veganuary.com to receive our Celebrity eCookbook, Plant Protein eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans and helpful advice.



Since Veganuary launched its first pledge in January 2014, millions of people – coming from almost every country in the world – have taken part. It has truly become a global phenomenon.



