For those in later life, the new year presents an ideal opportunity to review financial arrangements

Beyond Resolutions: Why Getting Your Affairs in Order Should Be a 2026 Priority



As economic uncertainty and rising costs add new pressures, retired and older adults are increasingly focusing on financial clarity, legal planning, and end-of-life arrangements to protect their families and regain peace of mind.

As 2026 gets fully underway, more people are looking beyond traditional New Year resolutions such as fitness or lifestyle changes, turning their attention to bringing clarity and order to personal affairs. For those in later life, the new year presents an ideal opportunity to review financial arrangements, ensure legal documents are current, and put plans in place for the future.

Recent research supports this shift in priorities. A recent YouGov survey found that financial management featured among New Year’s resolutions for retired people, reflecting a growing awareness of the value of preparedness and peace of mind. Practical steps—reviewing insurance policies, checking bank accounts, updating a will, or considering a funeral plan—can make a meaningful difference for individuals and their families.

The rationale for forward planning has never been stronger. Economic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and rising living costs all add new layers of complexity into everyday life. While the future cannot be predicted, taking proactive steps can help mitigate risk, provide reassurance, and ensure key decisions are already in place.

Peter Shuttleworth, General Manager at Celebration of Life, highlights the emotional as well as practical benefits of preparation. “Getting your affairs in order is a liberating experience,” he says. “It removes uncertainty, reduces stress, and is ultimately the best possible gift individuals can give their loved ones. It allows them to focus on what truly matters, rather than being left to make difficult decisions at an already emotional time.”

By addressing personal, financial, and end-of-life matters in advance, individuals regain a sense of control and confidence, knowing their wishes are clear and their families are protected. As 2026 approaches, setting objectives around organisation and planning may prove to be one of the most meaningful resolutions of all.

To support this process, key considerations include:

• Planning Ahead: Ensure an up-to-date will is in place and consider a lasting power of attorney.

• Money and Finances: Review bank and savings accounts, pensions and investments and check beneficiaries.

• Funeral and Personal Wishes: Reflect on funeral preferences, consider a funeral plan, and record personal wishes for loved ones.

Celebration of Life supports individuals and families with funeral planning and end-of-life arrangements, helping people put clear, considered plans in place with dignity and peace of mind.



Editor’s note:

Photograph available on request.

For further information contact Celeste Clarke at Century PR on 07799064066 or email celeste@centurypr.co.uk.